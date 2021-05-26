Wife of Delhi cop, first Covid fatality in force, awaits Rs 1 cr compensation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had promised an honorarium of Rs 1 crore to the family of the Delhi constable who succumbed to Covid-19.

It has been a year since the death of 31-year-old Delhi Police constable Amit Rana, the first Covid fatality in the force, and his family is still awaiting the Rs 1 crore compensation promised by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Rana was a resident of Haryana’s Sonipat and had been posted at the Bharat Nagar police station in northwest Delhi. He is survived by his wife Pooja and a three-year-old son.

“I was pregnant when he died and was blessed with a girl in January this year. We got Rs 23 lakh from the Delhi police and they have assured us a job, but after an exam. I am preparing for the exam and staying with my parents as the financial condition of my in-laws is not good,” Pooja said.

In May last year, Rana developed a fever and breathing problems, prompting his family to rush him to a hospital. He was first taken to the Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital and then to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

CM Kejriwal had tweeted, “Amit ji, not caring about his life, continued to serve the people of Delhi during this epidemic. He became infected with the coronavirus and left us. I salute his martyrdom on behalf of all Delhiites. His family will be given an honorarium of Rs 1 crore.”

In her recent letter to the Chief Minister seeking compensation, Pooja wrote: “My husband was a martyred corona warrior, and he died due to coronavirus while serving the people of Delhi. I was filled with sorrow. In that hour of grief, officials announced to help us by giving us Rs 1 crore. That gave me some hope. However, we never received that amount. It was announced on Twitter and by the media that we will receive the compensation. Some families received help within 10 days then why is there discrimination here? I have a four-year-old son and a four-month-old daughter. I am worried about their future. If a Chief Minister doesn’t fulfill his promises, I might never be able to trust anyone else. Waiting for justice.”

The Delhi government did not respond to queries on the issue.