scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023
Advertisement

Wife objects to husband’s drinking habit, he sets her on fire

The Noida police arrested the man and booked him for attempted murder. The woman's condition is stable, according to the police.

noida police, attempt to murder, indian expressThe Noida police arrested the man and booked him for attempted murder. (File Representational Photo)
Listen to this article
Wife objects to husband’s drinking habit, he sets her on fire
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Gautam Buddha Nagar police arrested a man Sunday for allegedly setting his wife on fire after she objected to his drinking habit, said officials Monday.

The police identified the accused as Yadvendra Yadav, hailing from Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district and residing at Noida Sector-135. They said the incident happened on the night of March 2.

“The Expressway police station received information that a woman living in the Wajidpur Pusta village (Beauty farmhouse area) was set on fire by her husband. She was seriously injured. We immediately rushed to the spot and admitted her to the district hospital at Nithari, Noida. Later she was referred to Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi. The condition of the woman remains stable,” said an official.

The woman told the police that her husband drinks alcohol and fights with her regularly. “Even on the day of the incident, Yadvendra had come drunk, quarrelled with his wife and abused her. Disturbed by the situation, the woman poured diesel from the generator on herself, and Yadvendra threw burning matchsticks at her,” said an official.

Also Read
Nisha Singh, former Gurgaon councillor sentenced to 7 years in jail, left...
Delhi L-G seeks abeyance from criminal trial
Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first IAF woman officer to head frontline unit
Kejriwal’s Holi appeal: Pray for country

The woman’s brother Ramu Singh filed a complaint Saturday at the Expressway police station. The police registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

First published on: 08-03-2023 at 10:20 IST
Next Story

India vs Australia: Gambhir says DRS has impacted batting technique against spin

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close