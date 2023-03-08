Wife objects to husband’s drinking habit, he sets her on fire

The Gautam Buddha Nagar police arrested a man Sunday for allegedly setting his wife on fire after she objected to his drinking habit, said officials Monday.

The police identified the accused as Yadvendra Yadav, hailing from Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district and residing at Noida Sector-135. They said the incident happened on the night of March 2.

“The Expressway police station received information that a woman living in the Wajidpur Pusta village (Beauty farmhouse area) was set on fire by her husband. She was seriously injured. We immediately rushed to the spot and admitted her to the district hospital at Nithari, Noida. Later she was referred to Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi. The condition of the woman remains stable,” said an official.

The woman told the police that her husband drinks alcohol and fights with her regularly. “Even on the day of the incident, Yadvendra had come drunk, quarrelled with his wife and abused her. Disturbed by the situation, the woman poured diesel from the generator on herself, and Yadvendra threw burning matchsticks at her,” said an official.

The woman’s brother Ramu Singh filed a complaint Saturday at the Expressway police station. The police registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).