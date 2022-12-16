Wife of first Delhi cop who died of Covid seeks Rs 1 cr, HC says govt cannot ‘resile from ex-gratia announcement’

In a plea moved by the widow of a deceased constable who died during the first Covid-19 wave, the Delhi High Court has observed that the Delhi government cannot “resile” from its announcement to award an ex-gratia payment of Rs 1 crore to the deceased’s kin and the same “can no longer be delayed”.

A single judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh was hearing a plea moved by Pooja, the wife of deceased constable Amit Kumar, who passed away on May 5, 2020, while he was posted at Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, Delhi, to ensure adherence to Covid-19 lockdown measures. Kumar was the first Delhi Police personnel to have died due to Covid.

Pooja relied upon a Delhi government Cabinet decision on March 13, 2020, which said that the family of any person – “including police official” – working either in the government or private sector deployed for Covid-19 duties the by Delhi government, who passed away by contracting the disease during discharge of their duty, shall be paid an ex-gratia amount of Rs 1 crore, posthumously.

Pooja’s counsel submitted before the high court that the orders issued by the Delhi chief secretary during the Covid-19 pandemic, exercising powers under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, required Delhi Police personnel to be posted for Covid-19 duty across Delhi. It was argued that the Delhi government cannot say that the deceased constable was not on Covid-19 duty at the time.

Her counsel further relied upon a tweet by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal then wherein he had condoled the constable’s death and said that his family will be provided with an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 1 crore.

The Delhi government submitted before the high court that as per the March 2020 cabinet decision, a decision can be taken by the health minister through the revenue minister with the approval of chief minister Kejriwal. The counsel for the Delhi government prayed that the “matter may be sent for consideration to the said group of ministers”.

The high court in its December 15 order observed that the matter required “an empathetic consideration” while adding that there is no doubt about the fact that the deceased constable had died during Covid-19 duty, which is also confirmed by the office of the DCP concerned.

Referring to press clippings from that time, the high court said that there is “clear communication and messaging in the public domain via social media which leaves no manner of doubt that the ex gratia amount of Rs 1 crore was announced” for Kumar. The high court thereafter said that the Delhi government “ought not to resile from the clear announcement made for ex-gratia payment” and given the circumstances, the compensation due to the woman “can no longer be delayed”.

The high court asked the matter to be placed before the group of ministers as per the Delhi government’s cabinet decision of March 2020 and directed that the said decision taken shall be placed on the court’s record by January 15, 2023. The matter is next listed on February 2, 2023.