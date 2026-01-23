Wife arrested for ‘accidentally’ killing former Navy officer in Gurgaon

The wife of a retired Navy officer was Wednesday arrested after she “accidentally” killed him in Gurgaon on Sunday, police said. The incident happened on Sunday at their residence in Nakhrola village, they said.

Sunil (45) had returned home in an inebriated state, police said. He lost his balance while heading to the bathroom, when his wife Mamta (43) — who was cutting vegetables with a knife — rushed to help him, officers said. According to the police, the knife, however, allegedly pierced his chest accidentally, leading to his death.

Sunil was rushed to a hospital in Gurgaon where he was declared dead on arrival. “A post-mortem examination on Monday revealed that the death was caused due to an injury inflicted by a sharp weapon. Sunil’s uncle filed a complaint the next day (Tuesday) at Kherki Daula police station,” a police spokesperson stated. An FIR was registered for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and Mamta was subsequently arrested, police said.

“The viscera sample report is awaited,” Kherki Daula Station House Officer Inspector Krishan Kumar told The Indian Express. The report will confirm if the deceased had consumed alcohol.

The accused was produced in court on Thursday and remanded in one-day police custody for further questioning and recovery of evidence, officers said.

