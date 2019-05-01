A 32-year-old contractual teacher of a municipal school was arrested along with her brother-in-law and another accomplice for allegedly killing her husband in Northeast Delhi’s New Usmanpur.

Police said the victim, Subodh Jain (42), ran a playschool. He married Preeti Jain 11 years ago.

“Subodh was found unconscious at home on May 1. An almirah was found open and some articles were lying around. He was taken to hospital and declared dead on arrival. Preeti told police her husband had fallen unconscious a number of times previously. However, his postmortem revealed asphyxia due to strangulation as the cause of death. A case was registered and an investigation initiated,” said DCP (North East) Atul Kumar Thakur.

Police scanned Preeti’s call records and found she frequently spoke with her brother-in-law Rahul Jain (30), following which he was questioned.

“Rahul met Preeti around five years ago and they exchanged numbers. Around four months ago, they allegedly decided to kill Subodh, but were unable to find a contract killer. Rahul eventually paid his friend Vijay Hooda, who was in need of money, Rs 1,50,000 to kill Subodh,” Thakur said. ens