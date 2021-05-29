Widening of key roads, flyover at roundabouts: Traffic recommendations for revamped Central Vista area

Widening of Akbar road, Rafi Marg, and Janpath to 6-8 lanes, installing traffic signals at roundabouts, flyover(s) at intersections – these are among recommendations listed in a traffic management assessment Maulana Azad Road, Ashoka Road, Akbar Road, and Shershah Road”, and “at three roundabouts (near VP house, Panchamukhi Chowk, and Raisina roundabout)”, says the report.

It also states that “Ashoka road and Rafi Marg approaches at the roundabout in the horizon year 2026 will have traffic demand exceeding approach capacity, resulting in significant queue formation…”

The analysis also shows an overall impact on the road network due to the revamp in 2026.

Due to this projection, Tata has recommended expansion of the roads. Ashoka and Shershah roads will require “immediate upgrade to 8 lanes” from its present 4 lanes. “Akbar Road, Rafi Marg, Janpath will require to be upgraded to 6 lanes divided configuration in 2026” from its existing 4 lanes, and Akbar Road will require further upgrade to “8 lanes divided configuration in 2039”.

Dr Rajendra Prasad Road “will require 4 lanes divided configuration” in 2031”.

A flyover and traffic signals are also recommended at roundabouts. The report says: “Intersection traffic volume nearing 10000 PCU/hr usually results in very inefficient and hazardous traffic condition. At this level, provision of grade-separator or flyover is recommended… provision of bypass lanes at major/minor approaches to reduce vehicle delay.”

At roundabouts like at Panchamukhi Chowk, recommendations have been made to convert it to a “metered (signal-controlled) approach”. Traffic signals are also proposed to be created at Akbar Road and Jaswant Singh Road.

Meanwhile, issuing clearance to the new PM residence, VP enclave constructions, Common Central Secretariat – all estimated to cost a total of Rs 13,450 crore – the EAC put forth recommendations for a detailed traffic management plan during construction.

“A detailed traffic management and decongestion plan shall be drawn and implemented to ensure service of the roads near the project site may not get adversely impacted during implementation of the project. The plan should stipulate, inter-alia, the path and appropriate time for movement of vehicles to and from the site. The plan shall be vetted by the agency concerned in the state government,” it said during its 63rd meeting on April 12-13 held via video conferencing.

The clearance document, however, does not mention the impact of redevelopment on traffic in the area, air pollution, or any recommendations made regarding widening of roads or other traffic mitigation strategies.

Under its air quality and pollution control heading, it mentions that the number of parking places for vehicles will be 14,095 after expansion and that the figure before expansion is not available. It also states that the total diesel generator set capacity, presently at 16,315 kVA, shall increase to 78,000 kVA after expansion, with the reason given as: “Increase in back-up power will lead to increase in back-up DG set capacity”.