Why you’ve been noticing more mosquitoes: Breeding checkers busy with coronavirus fight

With the workforce of the three MCDs being deployed on the ground to sanitise areas and prevent the spread of COVID-19, operations to prevent vector-borne diseases such as dengue have taken a hit. With domestic breeding checkers (DBCs), who are in-charge of carrying out fogging, tackling the virus spread, officials remain apprehensive of an outbreak of vector-borne diseases.

Around 3,500 DBCs are employed across the North, South and East civic bodies. At the moment, DBCs along with staff in other departments are also engaged in checking for violations among those who are home quarantined.

At this time of the year, these workers would typically inspect 60-70 houses a day — spraying medicines inside coolers and tankers and checking breeding of larva.

The capital had seen a dengue outbreak in 2015, with 15,867 reported cases. In 2016, the city saw an outbreak of chikungunya, with over 1,000 cases. Since then, the civic bodies have stepped up operations.

Budh Ram, senior vice-president of the Anti-Malaria Ekta Karamchari Union and a DBC worker in the South zone, said: “We are presently engaged in disinfecting several areas. Some of us have also been engaged to go door to door, along with officials of other departments, in areas sealed by the government. We will be conducting a survey of people in these areas as we know the area better.”

Another DBC worker, who did not want to be named, said, “People don’t let us inside their homes as they are afraid of the virus… we too don’t want to risk someone’s life as we work in open.”

Civic body officials said that while they are spraying anti-mosquito medicines inside nullahs, house operations have been halted. “We are figuring out a way to carry those out… currently, anti-coronavirus operations are a priority. So we request people to inspect water tanks and coolers at their homes for mosquito larvae,” said an official.

President of the Federation of East Delhi RWAs, B S Vohra, who lives in Krishna Nagar, said several residents have complained of mosquitoes in the area: “RWAs from other areas have also said fogging is not taking place.”

Leader of the House in SDMC, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, however, said workers are doubling up and carrying out both duties.

East body mayor Anju Kamalkant said fogging will start next week.

