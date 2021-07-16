Why there’s a perpetual traffic jam opposite Dilli Haat

Workers at the site said that the construction has been going on for months and is now nearing completion. (Express)

Traffic jams spanning over half an hour or longer have become common around Dilli Haat INA ever since construction work on an underpass resumed after the lockdown. Delhi Traffic police said the project is nearing completion and traffic will reduce gradually.

The bottleneck is due to the construction of a pedestrian subway across Aurobindo Marg, between Dilli Haat and entry number 4 of East Kidwai Nagar. Workers at the site said that the construction has been going on for months and is now nearing completion. A major part of the main road has been barricaded, leaving little space for vehicles to pass.

The project began on October 27 last year and was scheduled for completion by August 26 this year. However, the project had been stalled because of the lockdown and the labour shortage that ensued.

A traffic police officer said, “Traffic from other areas has been diverted to this area because of construction work on Barapullah phase 3. Hence, there are more vehicles passing INA at the moment. The subway is nearing completion, only a little work is left.”

He added that once work on 3-4 projects, including DND-Ashram extension, is complete, the situation will be much better. “Traffic in South Delhi will reduce significantly over the course of the next few months,” he said.