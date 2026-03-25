From Emaar Palm Hills to Vatika V’Lante, why residents of new Gurgaon’s high-rises are fighting for promised access roads

Outside the main gate of Umang Winter Hills society in Gurgaon’s Sector 77, two roads branch out in opposite directions — only to end abruptly in brick walls barely 50-60 metres ahead. Incomplete land acquisition has stalled the construction of the 24-metre-wide approach road, leaving residents stranded.

“We have to enter and exit through a narrow road that was only meant to connect the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway to two schools, a management institute, and an aviation academy,” said Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) president Rajnish Sachdeva.

“Whenever there is a programme or parents-teacher meet in the institutes, residents take nearly two hours to cross the final 500-odd metres [as parked cars block the roads further]. We were promised the roads before buying [the flats], it was part of the master plan. We have approached all authorities, but nothing [has materialised] yet…,” he added.

The absence of the promised 24-m approach and internal sector access roads has become a widespread pain point across newer Gurgaon sectors.

Addressing a rally in Gurgaon on Sunday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had said roads in new Gurgaon sectors will be widened to 24 metres wherever feasible.

The announcement followed a statement in his annual budget which flagged the lack of 24-m approach and internal sector access roads in several sectors. He has said that the Transferable Development Rights (TDR) policy will be used to resolve the issue, where land acquisition process for the development of these 24-metre roads will now be initiated and the expenditure incurred recovered from builders.

The scale of the problem is significant. Previous reports by The Indian Express have documented how residents in several high-rise societies along the Dwarka Expressway are grappling with similar infrastructure gaps.

Story continues below this ad

The Indian Express earlier reported that when many of these societies were launched, developers advertised 24-metre-wide access roads. This is as per the Gurgaon Master Plan 2031, where 24-m roads are mandated for internal sector roads in newer residential sectors.

A wall blocks entry to the access road from Umang Winter Hills society in Gurgaon’s Sector 77. (Express Photo by Abhimanyu Hazarika) A wall blocks entry to the access road from Umang Winter Hills society in Gurgaon’s Sector 77. (Express Photo by Abhimanyu Hazarika)

However, on the ground, several of these roads are only 2-4 karam wide (around 3.36-6.72 metres), partially constructed, or laid out on private agricultural land without permanent acquisition or legal rights.

High-rises with no roads

At another society in Sector 77, Emaar Palm Hills, the situation is worse. The 24-m internal sector access road is not motorable and lies incomplete, with a walled barricade near the main entrance.

“The road off the Expressway leading to the main entrance is marred with potholes and gets waterlogged easily, making commuting very inconvenient for residents,” said RWA president Amit Mudgil, pointing to the approach road.

Story continues below this ad

“Residents have already paid the government the required External Development Charges (EDC), expecting basic facilities like proper roads. But the delay in providing this infrastructure is causing great hardship. We have over 7,000 residents.”

The situation is similar for access roads to Vatika V’Lante, Emaar Palm Gardens, and Gurgaon 21 (G-21) at Sector 83.

“There are nearly a thousand flats here. We have complained on the CM Window portal. We have to use a temporary road through fields to enter as we don’t have any proper access road as promised. In the evening, it’s all dark when travelling in and out,” said G-21 RWA president Pardeep Rahi.

“The government should make a good uniform policy, and develop these roads at the earliest to not further inconvenience residents,” said social worker Rao Dharm Veer Singh, former RWA president of Mapsko Casabella at Sector 82, who has been corresponding with civic authorities to get all such roads made at the Vatika India Next integrated township at the sector.

Story continues below this ad

At Emaar Palm Hills in Gurgaon’s Sector 77, the 24-m internal sector access road is not motorable and lies incomplete, with a walled barricade near the main entrance. (Express Photo by Abhimanyu Hazarika) At Emaar Palm Hills in Gurgaon’s Sector 77, the 24-m internal sector access road is not motorable and lies incomplete, with a walled barricade near the main entrance. (Express Photo by Abhimanyu Hazarika)

When contacted, Badshahpur MLA Rao Narbir Singh, who is also the Industries Minister, did not respond to calls seeking comment. The sectors mentioned fall under his constituency.

Meanwhile, a nearby society has shown it can be done.

A key 24-m road connecting Godrej Air Society to the Sector 86 main road was reopened on Saturday after being mired in land acquisition issues. The absence of a connecting road had been forcing its 7,000 residents to rely on narrow, congested internal routes for daily travel.

“The issue had remained unresolved for years until it was taken up in the District Public Grievance & Redressal Committee meeting chaired by the Chief Minister of Haryana Nayab Singh Saini. A breakthrough came when Godrej Properties purchased the private land parcel that had blocked the continuity of the road, with an intent to clear the obstruction and have the 24-metre road link opened for public use,” a statement released by Godrej properties said.