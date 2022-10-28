Why do kids skip school? New data offers answers

Since compulsory attendance was brought back to Delhi school after a two year-long gap, 3.48 lakh students of Delhi government schools have been identified as “chronic absentees”, meaning that they have been absent from school for seven consecutive days or 20 out of 30 working days.

The Indian Express has reported on the gender and age break-up of such absentees, as well as reasons for absenteeism reported by the families of these students based on data compiled by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights as part of its Early Warning System to curb absenteeism and drop-out rates in Delhi government schools.

Here are some of the numbers these reports were based on:

Number of students identified with chronic absenteeism – 3,48,344 – 18% of total students enrolled in Delhi government schools

Number of students with whom contact has been established by DCPCR – 73,513 – 21% of total students identified with chronic absenteeism

Critical reasons for absenteeism reported by their families: