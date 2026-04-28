Why a Greater Noida resident has taken fight for an EV charging point to Supreme Court

The petitioner, Rachit Katyal, said there are 55 owners in his society and just two charging points. The SC has issued notice to the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government.

Written by: Nirbhay Thakur
4 min readNew DelhiApr 28, 2026 10:41 AM IST
The petitioner, 41-year-old Rachit Katyal. (Express Photo)The petitioner, 41-year-old Rachit Katyal. (Express Photo)
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For 41-year-old Rachit Katyal, the dream of green mobility quickly hit a wall in his own parking lot. A flat owner in Greater Noida’s Nirala Estate, a complex of 4,000 apartments, Katyal wanted to install an electric vehicle (EV) charging point — but, he claimed, the society management kept sitting on his request.

Finally, he decided to move the Supreme Court and is currently at the centre of a legal battle pertaining to how residential societies in India are handling installation of EV charging points.

Katyal said the society has 56 electric vehicles and claimed the management has provided just two charging points — 7KW and 3KW. He alleged even these slots were “sold to other flat owners”, who refuse to let others use them.

“I was planning to buy an EV but I was concerned about the lack of charging infrastructure in my housing society. My sister-in-law, who lives with us and has an EV, is facing problems over this,” said Katyal, who works in the aquarium trade business.

“I was particularly keen on having a personal charging point, so I would not have to depend on shared or external infrastructure and avoid inconvenience in day-to-day usage. However, I faced resistance in getting approval for this,” he added.

As a professional with “very odd” working hours, Katyal found it impossible to rely on public charging stations, which were often occupied when he finally got off work.

“In my case, there is a commercial charging station within the society. However, given the high number of EVs in the community, it is almost always occupied. This leads to long waiting times and uncertainty around when I will be able to charge my vehicle,” he added.

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Katyal said he sent several emails to the society management over six months.

In his initial email on May 26, 2025, he wrote: “I plan to install a certified EV charger, adhering to all necessary safety and electrical compliance standards… I assure you that all expenses related to the installation and usage will be borne by me.”

The response from the property management was that the request had been “forwarded to upper management”, he said.

But there was no response. By July, Katyal grew frustrated.

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In an email dated July 24, 2025, he wrote, “It’s now 2 months since I have applied… many states have a policy for society to provide NOC within 7 Days… make sure now you don’t create any last minute chaos”.

Greater Noida’s Nirala Estate, a complex of 4,000 apartments. (Express Photo) Greater Noida’s Nirala Estate, a complex of 4,000 apartments. (Express Photo)

Katyal claimed the society remained non-committal, claiming they were “exploring the possibility” of space while pointing to the two existing chargers. In December, Katyal sent the final email, noting that the lack of home charging was affecting his “health, sleep, and daily routine”.

Deciding he had enough, he moved the apex court. On February 24, the Supreme Court took up Katyal’s plea. While Chief Justice Surya Kant initially voiced concerns about the mushrooming of PILs, the bench took it up.

His petition, filed through advocate Sriram Parakkat, relied heavily on the Centre’s “Guidelines for Installation and Operation of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure-2024”.

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It read: “On September 17, 2024, the Ministry of Power, Government of India, issued Guidelines for Installation and Operation of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure-2024… the EV Guidelines state that residents can install private EV charging stations in their designated parking spaces and the distribution licensee will ensure electricity supply through the resident’s existing meter or a separate sub-meter, depending on the consumer”.

After hearing the petition, the SC issued notice to the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government, seeking their response on the implementation of the 2024 EV guidelines.

For Katyal and 55 other EV owners in his society, the next big date is May 22, when the case will be heard again.

Until then, their wait continues.

Nirbhay Thakur
Nirbhay Thakur

Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023. Professional Background Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University. Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories. Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts. Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials. Recent notable articles In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories. 1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.  2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation. 3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police. Signature Style Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public. X (Twitter): @Nirbhaya99 ... Read More

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