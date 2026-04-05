Sales value up 379% in a year: Why Golf Course Extension Road is emerging as NCR’s key micro market

A 379% jump in overall sales between 2024 and 2025, sharp spike in weighted average property prices and a surge in high-end constructions: the Golf Course Extension Road in Gurgaon has lately emerged as one of the most active growth micro markets in the National Capital Region (NCR), analysts say.
As per a joint report by India luxury real estate transaction advisory firm, Sotheby’s International Realty, and CRE Matrix, a real estate analysis platform, the area recorded a 379% year-on-year increase in transaction value — jumping from Rs 693 crore to Rs 3,319 crore between 2024 and 2025.
The weighted average property prices in the area also saw a sharp increase — rising from Rs 24,855 per sq ft to Rs 37,899 per sq ft, the report released in March highlights.
A closer look at the data highlights a broader trend of steep price appreciation in the area over the last five years.
Property consultant Anarock’s data from earlier this year revealed that the average price of an apartment on Golf Course Extension Road stands at Rs 22,000 per sq ft this year, surpassing the Dwarka Expressway micro market, which averages Rs 18,000 per sq ft. “The real estate market in Golf Course Road has saturated and now there is movement in the Golf Course Extension Road. Big players like M3M, Oberoi and Godrej have bought substantial land. Once the conflict in West Asia eases, more branded projects are expected to be announced,” said Abhishek Bhardwaj, founder of Kalpavriksha Realty.
Launch prices across the 6-km corridor — connecting the southern tip of Golf Course Road to Vatika Chowk — have more than doubled from around Rs 8,800 per sq ft in 2019 to over Rs 20,000 per sq ft in 2024, according to reports by property consultants Savills India and Cushman & Wakefield.
In Sector 66, a 112% growth has been recorded over the last five years with average plot values floating around Rs 18,400 per sq ft, as per Aurum Proptech Price Trends Report (2025). On the other hand, Housing.com search portal’s price index (2026) pegs the average closer to Rs 19,000 per sq ft.
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Experts said the micro-market benefits from direct access to the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, Sohna Road, and the Southern Peripheral Road. Livability is being further augmented by civic upgrades, including a Rs 7.4-crore model road being built by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram in Sector 66, which will feature smart lighting, cycling paths, and improved drainage, analysts said. The Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) is also expected to boost connectivity across Golf Course Extension Road.
Manik Malik, CEO & president, BPTP, one of the key property developers in NCR, noted that the transformation of Sector 66 reflects how infrastructure-led growth is reshaping the city’s real estate. “With strong connectivity, proximity to key business hubs, and a shift towards premium housing, the micro market is witnessing sustained price appreciation,” Malik said.
Sectors 63A, 66, and 67 have become some of the most sought-after residential pockets, drawing interest from high net-worth individuals, NRIs, and senior corporates. Major luxury projects include Anant Raj Estate, BPTP Park Prime, Emaar Digi projects, Trump Tower Gurgaon, M3M Golf Estate, and M3M Polo Suites.
Aman Sarin, Director and CEO, Anant Raj Limited, whose 220-acre township in Sector 63A has delivered 6.95 million sq ft of luxury residential and commercial space, claimed the corridor has transformed into an undisputed destination for luxury living. “Over the past year, the corridor has witnessed property appreciation of 30–70% and a rise in rental yields by 18% annually, with 100% absorption of launched inventory.”
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Rishabh Periwal, senior vice president, Pioneer Urban Land & Infrastructure Ltd, a major developer, said, “The luxury residential segment is witnessing healthy traction, with premium micro markets like Golf Course Extension Road, Southern Peripheral Region, and New Gurgaon seeing demand from high-net-worth buyers.”