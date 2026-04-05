Sales value up 379% in a year: Why Golf Course Extension Road is emerging as NCR’s key micro market

Sectors 63A, 66, and 67 have become some of the most sought-after residential pockets, drawing interest from high net-worth individuals, NRIs, and senior corporates. (Source: NAREDCO)

A 379% jump in overall sales between 2024 and 2025, sharp spike in weighted average property prices and a surge in high-end constructions: the Golf Course Extension Road in Gurgaon has lately emerged as one of the most active growth micro markets in the National Capital Region (NCR), analysts say.

As per a joint report by India luxury real estate transaction advisory firm, Sotheby’s International Realty, and CRE Matrix, a real estate analysis platform, the area recorded a 379% year-on-year increase in transaction value — jumping from Rs 693 crore to Rs 3,319 crore between 2024 and 2025.

The weighted average property prices in the area also saw a sharp increase — rising from Rs 24,855 per sq ft to Rs 37,899 per sq ft, the report released in March highlights.