‘Scrap the Act’: HC pulls up Delhi govt over delay in filling vacant DCPCR posts for nearly 3 years

A bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, addressing the Delhi government, caustically remarked that the state should repeal the legislation if it continues to progress at a snail’s pace.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday pulled up the Delhi government’s department of Women and Child Development for failing to fill up the vacant positions of the chairperson and six members for the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) since July 2023.

A bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, addressing the Delhi government, caustically remarked that the state should repeal the legislation — Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005 — if it continues to progress at a snail’s pace.

However, the state sought time till April this year to complete the appointments and justified that the time taken so far has been essential “in the interest of ensuring transparency, fairness” in the process of appointments.