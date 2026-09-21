Why Delhi lawyers skipping work over amended traffic challan rules

Delhi lawyers are staying away from work on Monday over amendments to the traffic challan system. They are particularly objecting to a new rule that requires a person to deposit 50% of the challan amount before approaching a court if their challenge is rejected.
They have also questioned why the executive, rather than a court, will first decide whether a person’s challenge to a challan should be accepted. Lawyers said this amounts to giving the executive a role that should belong to the judiciary.
The changes were made to Rule 167 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), 1989. They were flagged by the Coordination Committee of all district court Bar Associations in Delhi in a September 20 circular.
Under amended Rule 167(5), a person issued a challan must either accept and pay the amount specified in it or contest it through the prescribed portal, along with documentary evidence, before the authority specified by the state government, stated the circular
The challenge has to be made within 45 days of the challan being issued.
The amended Rule further states that if a person does not contest the challan before the specified authority, it will be considered “deemed to have been accepted”.
The most contentious provision that they’re protesting is the mandatory 50% pre-deposit requirement.
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“More significantly, the amended mechanism provides that where the submissions of the person concerned are rejected, the person is required to approach the competent court only after depositing 50% of the amount specified in the challan, in a manner prescribed by the State Government,” the circular read.
Deems the person ‘half guilty’
Lawyers told The Indian Express that asking a person to pay 50% of the challan before going to the court has two primary issues: one, it treats the person as “half guilty” and, two, it transfers judicial powers to the executive.
“This is judicial work, how can the executive handle it? How will government officers do this? If a challan is issued because the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act has been violated, the court will decide whether the person actually committed the violation or not,” said advocate Neeraj, Chairman of the Coordination Committee.
He said the system could also prevent people from explaining circumstances behind an alleged traffic violation.
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“If someone jumps a traffic light after being stuck for 30 minutes because his mother is sick or there’s an emergency… won’t that person get the chance to tell this to the court?” he said.
He gave another example: “Suppose someone’s daughter met with an accident. Her phone broke and then they drive on the wrong side. If a challan has been issued, I should have the chance to explain to the court…”
Advocate Tarun Rana, secretary of the New Delhi Bar Association, also questioned the requirement to make a payment before a court hearing.
“Before a trial, how can you ask someone to deposit 50%? If someone allegedly commits a murder, can you tell them to serve half their sentence without a trial? They have already been proven half guilty,” he said.
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Lawyers flag digital access concerns
Rana also raised concerns about people who may struggle to use the new digital process, particularly commercial drivers and truck drivers.
“A message will be received when a challan is issued, and an objection must be filed within a few days. An officer or appropriate authority will be appointed in every state. They will respond to your objections,” he said.
“In our country, commercial drivers and truck drivers are not tech-savvy. They won’t be able to figure this system out. If a challan is not contested within the time limit, it will be considered as deemed to be paid,” he added.
Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023.
Professional Background
Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University.
Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories.
Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts.
Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials.
Recent notable articles
In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories.
1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.
2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation.
3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police.
Signature Style
Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public.
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