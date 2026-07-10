Why Delhi CM has requested Nitin Gadkari to declare Mandi Road a national highway

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday wrote a letter to Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, urging him to declare the 8.8-km long Mandi Road stretch — a vital link between the Capital and neighbouring Gurgaon and Faridabad — a national highway. The letter comes after several requests were sent by the Delhi government in the last one year to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to take over the project, and streamline the widening and upgradation of Mandi Road from MG Road to Delhi-Haryana Border, said officials.

In her letter, the CM underlined that the road plays an important role in facilitating smooth inter-state traffic movement. The CM pointed out that the Governing Body of the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC), the nodal agency aimed at enhancing mobility across the National Capital Territory (NCT), had supported the proposal at its 68th meeting held on September 27, 2023. “….Considering the road’s strategic significance, its existing and future traffic demand, and its direct connectivity with National Highway-148A, it should be considered for inclusion under the jurisdiction of the NHAI,” she said.