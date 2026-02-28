‘Walking at 8 months’: Why the CCPA slapped Rs 8 lakh fine on a firm for ‘unrealistic’ infant claims

The CCPA, headed by Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare, said that it received a complaint regarding certain advertisements relating to early childhood development programmes offered by Raising Superstars Enterprises Private Limited. (File Photo)

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), the country’s top consumer watchdog, has imposed a penalty of Rs 8 lakh on Raising Superstars Enterprises Private Limited for misleading advertisements, which claimed infants could crawl at three months, walk at eight months, etc.

“The advertisements made the following claims: “Crawling at 3 months; “Walking at 8 months”; “Using 200+ vocabulary by 18 months. These claims were presented in a manner suggesting that participation in the programme could lead to accelerated infant development milestones,” the CCPA said in a statement on Saturday.