Why buy buses not friendly to differently abled: SC to govt

The Supreme Court Wednesday asked the Delhi government and Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) “why it was purchasing 2,000 standard-floor cluster buses that were not differently abled friendly”. A bench of Justice A K Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan asked the AAP government to explain by Thursday whether it intends to modify these cluster buses by fitting them with hydraulic lifts, and file an affidavit on the same. The bench sought to know why all 2,000 buses were standard-floor and not low-floor buses.

“If you would have said that 1,000 or 1,500 low-floor buses are being purchased and rest buses you are not able to procure, then this argument is acceptable. But you want all 2,000 buses as standard-floor is not acceptable,” the bench said.

Senior advocate Dhruv Mehta, appearing for the Delhi government and the DTC, said he had spoken to the transport minister who informed him that a decision has been taken to purchase additional 500 low-floor buses which will be differently abled friendly. This will be placed before the Cabinet soon, as the government intends to increase the fleet of public transport buses, Mehta said.

He said there were also plans to fit hydraulic lifts in the cluster buses for wheelchair-bound differently abled persons at a cost of around Rs 80-90 crore.

Acting on a PIL, the Delhi High Court had, on June 1, restrained the state government from going ahead with the plan to procure 2,000 standard-floor buses, saying it would violate fundamental rights of differently abled persons.

The bench was hearing a PIL by Nipun Malhotra, who suffers from a locomotor disability, and has challenged the Delhi government’s move to procure 2,000 standard-floor buses at a cost of Rs 300 crore. Mehta said the HC had erred in giving the stay order as the government had met all required criteria.

“Delhi has a peculiar problem — that buses here have to be low-floor and CNG-compliant, while in other states it is not so and they can have low-floor buses without CNG,” he said, adding that the Centre, in its reply before the HC, had said that only 10 per cent of total public transport buses have to be low-floor.

The cluster buses will be plying through the suburban areas and rural areas of the national capital, where the road conditions are not as favourable as in the city, Mehta said.

Further, he said that a DTC tender for procurement of 1,000 standard-floor buses was likely to be cancelled as only one bidder had responded.

