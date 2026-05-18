Why 8 lakh pharmacies across India are calling for shutdown on May 20

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Chemist associations across India have called for a nationwide shutdown on May 20 to protest against the growing business of online medicine platforms and e-pharmacies.
The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) has announced the bandh, while the Retail Distribution Chemist Alliance (RDCA) Delhi has also extended support to it. However, emergency medicine services will continue during the strike.
Around 12.5 lakh members of the All India Chemists Association are part of the organisation, and nearly 7-8 lakh pharmacies across the country are expected to remain shut during the strike.
According to the chemist bodies, temporary permission given to online medicine sellers during the Covid-19 pandemic is continuing even after the pandemic ended.
Sandeep Nangia, president of RDCA Delhi, said many online pharmacy platforms are operating without proper regulation, which is creating problems for traditional chemists.
“The retail pharma community is not seeking confrontation, but survival in an increasingly unequal business environment,” Nangia said.
Chemist associations said online platforms are offering heavy discounts and fast home delivery, making it difficult for small medical stores to compete. They also claim medicines are being sold online without proper monitoring.
“Medicine is not just another delivery item. It is a health responsibility,” Nangia said. “Medicines should be dispensed only under proper legal systems, registered pharmacist supervision, and valid prescriptions wherever required.”
Trade representatives also said costs for running small pharmacies have gone up sharply in recent years. Rent, electricity bills, salaries, and compliance expenses have increased, while profit margins have remained low.
Many small chemists, especially those in local markets and smaller towns, said they are struggling to survive.
At the same time, chemist bodies argued that neighbourhood pharmacies continue to play an important role in healthcare access across the country.
“Small chemists still serve every colony, every town, every emergency, and every patient,” Nangia said. “Independent pharmacies are often the first point of healthcare access for millions of people.”
The trade bodies are demanding stricter rules for online medicine sales, equal business conditions for offline chemists, and stronger policy support for small pharmacy owners.
“The issue is not only about business; it is also about protecting healthcare access for the common public,” Nangia said. “Saving retail pharmacy means saving India’s healthcare accessibility.”
Responding to concerns about patients requiring urgent medicines during the shutdown, he said the association does not want people to face inconvenience because of the protest. He added that they had already informed the drug control department that if anyone faced difficulty in getting medicines, they would update the authorities and inform the government accordingly.
He said the pharmacies inside and around hospitals will remain open for patients requiring medicines as part of emergency services.
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