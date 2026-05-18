Why 8 lakh pharmacies across India are calling for shutdown on May 20

Chemist associations across India have called for a nationwide shutdown on May 20 to protest against the growing business of online medicine platforms and e-pharmacies.(Representative Image)

Chemist associations across India have called for a nationwide shutdown on May 20 to protest against the growing business of online medicine platforms and e-pharmacies.

The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) has announced the bandh, while the Retail Distribution Chemist Alliance (RDCA) Delhi has also extended support to it. However, emergency medicine services will continue during the strike.

Around 12.5 lakh members of the All India Chemists Association are part of the organisation, and nearly 7-8 lakh pharmacies across the country are expected to remain shut during the strike.

The issue

According to the chemist bodies, temporary permission given to online medicine sellers during the Covid-19 pandemic is continuing even after the pandemic ended.