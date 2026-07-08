‘Who will take care of us now?’: Kin demand justice after speeding Mercedes mows down man on scooter

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Two days after a man riding a two-wheeler was “mowed down” by a speeding Mercedes car in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, a 20-year-old man who was allegedly driving the offending vehicle was arrested on Tuesday, police said.
The accused youth had fled the spot after the incident, they said. The victim, identified as Deepak Kumar (45), a resident of Mangolpuri, sustained critical injuries on the head and was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, police also said.
According to the police, the incident happened on Sunday morning when Deepak was on his way to deliver tiles to Uttar Pradesh’s Modinagar. He was beneath a foot overbridge on the Outer Ring Road near Jahangirpuri when the Mercedes allegedly rammed into his scooter from behind.
The impact flung Deepak into the air before he fell on the road and sustained severe head injuries. The driver allegedly neither stopped the vehicle or helped the victim, and instead fled sped away.
A cab driver, who was present at the site of the accident, immediately alerted the police and also noted down the registration number of the Mercedes car. Acting on the information, investigators traced the vehicle’s owner and issued a notice directing him to join the investigation.
Police later found that the Mercedes was being driven by the owner’s 20-year-old son, Ansh Pratap Singh. The vehicle was seized, and Ansh was booked under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Investigators said Ansh assists his father in a family business.
Deepak is survived by his wife Geeta, an 18-year-old son, and a 2.5-year-old daughter. The family, which demanded strict punishment for the accused, is also worried about their own future.
“My husband was the sole breadwinner of the family. Our daughter is 2.5-year-old and my son is still studying. He (Deepak) always rode carefully and never drove fast,” said Geeta.
She said Deepak worked for a tile company and left for work in the morning every day. Around 7 am on Sunday, their son received a call from the police who informed him about the incident.
“Who will take care of us now?” she said, also seeking support from the authorities.
One of their neighbours said had the driver stopped and rushed Deepak to a hospital immediately after the accident, his life would have been saved.
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