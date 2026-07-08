‘Who will take care of us now?’: Kin demand justice after speeding Mercedes mows down man on scooter

Police later found that the Mercedes was being driven by the owner’s 20-year-old son, Ansh Pratap Singh. The vehicle was seized, and Ansh was booked under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Two days after a man riding a two-wheeler was “mowed down” by a speeding Mercedes car in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, a 20-year-old man who was allegedly driving the offending vehicle was arrested on Tuesday, police said.

The accused youth had fled the spot after the incident, they said. The victim, identified as Deepak Kumar (45), a resident of Mangolpuri, sustained critical injuries on the head and was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, police also said.

According to the police, the incident happened on Sunday morning when Deepak was on his way to deliver tiles to Uttar Pradesh’s Modinagar. He was beneath a foot overbridge on the Outer Ring Road near Jahangirpuri when the Mercedes allegedly rammed into his scooter from behind.