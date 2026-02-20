Who were the shirtless protesters at AI Impact Summit

Sons of former Congress’ Saran district president and a retired Army personnel – they are among the four Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers, who on Friday staged a “shirtless protest” at Bharat Mandapamduring the AI Impact Summit, raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Krishna Hari hails from Bihar’s Chhapra district. A graduate from a private university in Noida, he is an active IYC office-bearer. Hari is married and had participated in Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra from September 2022 to January 2023. His father is a devoted Congress leader and was the district president for Saran district for two decades.
Ajay Kumar Sainthwar (30), IYC UP unit vice-president
Hailing from eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria, Ajay Kumar Sainthwar is the son of a retired Army personnel. An active member of the IYC, he had contested the election for IYC president for UP in 2023, but lost. He was then appointed the vice-president of the IYC’s UP unit.
An ardent follower of Rahul Gandhi, the IYC office-bearer — who hails from the OBC Kurmi community — has a graduate degree from a university in Gorakhpur and is described as a “hardworking foot soldier” of the Congress and IYC. After retirement, his father farms a small piece of land in Deoria district, said Congress leaders in UP. Sainthwar has been involved in campaigning for candidates in the recent Bihar, Haryana and Delhi elections.
Narasimha Yadav grew up in Hyderabad and has been an active office-bearer of the IYC. He has been involved in protests against the BJP and the Union government and is considered a person who is “good at planning movements and protests”, said sources in the Congress. Yadav has a graduate degree from Hyderabad’s Karuna PG College.
Kundan Yadav (26), IYC Bihar state secretary
Hailing from Bihar’s Sitamarhi, Kundan Yadav has been an active IYC member for the last few years. He has a graduate degree from a college in Bihar and has been vocal on social justice issues like unemployment and price rise, among others, said Congress leaders.
Asad Rehman is with the national bureau of The Indian Express and covers politics and policy focusing on religious minorities in India. A journalist for over eight years, Rehman moved to this role after covering Uttar Pradesh for five years for The Indian Express.
During his time in Uttar Pradesh, he covered politics, crime, health, and human rights among other issues. He did extensive ground reports and covered the protests against the new citizenship law during which many were killed in the state.
During the Covid pandemic, he did extensive ground reporting on the migration of workers from the metropolitan cities to villages in Uttar Pradesh. He has also covered some landmark litigations, including the Babri Masjid-Ram temple case and the ongoing Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute.
Prior to that, he worked on The Indian Express national desk for three years where he was a copy editor.
Rehman studied at La Martiniere, Lucknow and then went on to do a bachelor's degree in History from Ramjas College, Delhi University. He also has a Masters degree from the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre, Jamia Millia Islamia. ... Read More