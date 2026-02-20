Who were the shirtless protesters at AI Impact Summit

According to the police, the Youth Congress protesters were wearing T-shirts with the PM’s picture printed on them, which they had concealed under their jackets and sweaters. (Express photo)

Sons of former Congress’ Saran district president and a retired Army personnel – they are among the four Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers, who on Friday staged a “shirtless protest” at Bharat Mandapam during the AI Impact Summit, raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Indian Express takes a look at the background of the four arrested by the Delhi Police.

Krishna Hari (35), IYC National Secretary

Krishna Hari hails from Bihar’s Chhapra district. A graduate from a private university in Noida, he is an active IYC office-bearer. Hari is married and had participated in Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra from September 2022 to January 2023. His father is a devoted Congress leader and was the district president for Saran district for two decades.