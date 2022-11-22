‘Rowdy’ Bhati dies in car crash in Greater Noida; who was he?

Social media influencer Rohit Bhati died in a car crash in Greater Noida in the early hours of Monday (November 21), while two of his friends were injured in the accident. Their speeding car crashed into a tree around 3 am near the Chuhadpur underpass, the police said.

“They were returning from a party when the incident took place around 3 am near the Chuhadpur underpass. Apparently, the speeding car failed to negotiate a turn and hit a tree,” Anil Kumar, in-charge of the local Beta 2 police station, told news agency PTI.

Who was Rohit Bhati?

Bhati was a social media celebrity popularly known as ‘Rowdy Bhati’. His Instagram handle, ‘Rowdy Vardaat’, had amassed over 9,38,000 followers.

A native of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, Bhati displayed his lifestyle on social media. He gave his followers glimpses of his personal life in the many photos and videos he posted frequently on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. His large social media following was focused partly around his Gurjar identity.

Some of the videos posted by Bhati have attracted more than a million views. He can be seen grooving to popular songs and lip-syncing to famous Bollywood dialogues in these viral videos.

The 25-year-old influencer was living in Chi sector of Greater Noida.

His untimely death has shocked his followers, with some posting their condolences on Bhati’s last post, which was just a day ago.

“Vishwas nahi ho raha (I cannot believe this has happened),” wrote one follower.

Another wrote, “Aapse milne ki khwaish reh gayi‘ (My desire to meet with you has remained unfulfilled).”

Shortly after the news of his demise, several of his fans also posted reels and videos of his last rites as they paid tributes to him. (with inputs from PTI)