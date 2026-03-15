Who took my LPG cylinder if not me, ask Noida residents claiming false deliveries

On Friday afternoon, a shortage of domestic LPG cylinders spilled out of homes and onto the streets in Noida, as residents from various sectors blocked a road in Sector 4 to not only protest delayed delivery but also alleged false delivery confirmations.

The demonstration, which began around 11.30 am, was the second such protest in two days. Most of the residents protesting were blue collar workers employed in several factories of Noida – migrants from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Raising slogans against gas suppliers, many said they had booked cylinders over a week ago through official numbers and received confirmation messages, but the cylinders never arrived. Instead, they received SMSes stating that the cylinders had already been delivered.