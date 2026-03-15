Who took my LPG cylinder if not me, ask Noida residents claiming false deliveries

The demonstration, which began around 11.30 am, was the second such protest in two days. Most of the residents protesting were blue collar workers employed in several factories of Noida – migrants from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Written by: Neetika Jha
3 min readNoidaUpdated: Mar 15, 2026 04:27 AM IST
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On Friday afternoon, a shortage of domestic LPG cylinders spilled out of homes and onto the streets in Noida, as residents from various sectors blocked a road in Sector 4 to not only protest delayed delivery but also alleged false delivery confirmations.

The demonstration, which began around 11.30 am, was the second such protest in two days. Most of the residents protesting were blue collar workers employed in several factories of Noida – migrants from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Raising slogans against gas suppliers, many said they had booked cylinders over a week ago through official numbers and received confirmation messages, but the cylinders never arrived. Instead, they received SMSes stating that the cylinders had already been delivered.

“I received a message on Thursday saying I had received a gas cylinder on March 10 and could now book again only after 25 days. I have not received any cylinder,” said Amrinder, a resident of Sector 2, showing the message on his phone.

Ashok Sharma, a tailor from Sector 12, showing his booking details, added: “It has been four days since my cylinder was supposed to arrive. Four days and four nights I have been on the road waiting.”

“We want the government to solve our problem. We are not asking for anything extraordinary, just what we have already paid for. Who took my gas cylinder if not me?” he asked.

The Noida district administration did not respond to the queries of The Indian Express.

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However, gas agency owners denied such allegations. Sanjeev Sharma, the manager of Managalam Gas Agency in Sector 41, said those who have booked gas cylinders will get it delivered. “There is no shortage. All that people need is patience,” he added.

Some residents said they had been waiting since early morning at distribution points.

Rani Kumari, showing her booking slip, said while she reached a distribution point at 3.30 am, the vehicle carrying cylinders was supposed to arrive by 7.30 am. But even at 12.30 pm, there was no sign of it.

With no cooking gas at home, several families said they had been forced to rely on hotel food, adding to their expenses.

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“We have blocked the road because of this crisis. One kg of LPG is costing us Rs 350,” said Aditya Kumar, one of the protesters.

Sumit Yadav, another protester, described the toll the shortage of cooking gas has taken on working families. “We have been eating in hotels every day. Every day we leave our work and come here and stand for hours. The hotels have also increased prices of food items. No one cares about us.”

After receiving information about the protest, personnel from Phase 1 police station reached the spot, pacified the residents and eventually persuaded them to clear the road, restoring traffic movement.

Neetika Jha
Neetika Jha

Neetika Jha is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in the Noida bureau. She primarily covers crime, health, and environmental issues, as well as human-interest features across Noida, Ghaziabad, and Western Uttar Pradesh. Professional Profile Education: She is an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Core Beat: Her work focuses on the administrative and social challenges of the NCR's satellite cities. She is known for her detailed reporting on civic infrastructure (like the Noida International Airport), environmental violations, and high-profile criminal investigations. Personal Interests: Outside of reporting, she is an avid reader of fiction (citing The Thursday Murder Club and Yellowface as recent favorites) and a gardening enthusiast. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Neetika’s recent reportage has been dominated by winter-related crises in the NCR and significant criminal legalities: 1. Environment & Public Safety "Greater Noida Authority slaps fines on firms for violating GRAP IV norms" (Dec 21, 2025): Reporting on heavy penalties imposed on major developers like NBCC for flouting anti-pollution construction bans. "Fatal pile-up on Yamuna Expressway: Fog, high speed emerge as key safety risks" (Dec 17, 2025): A major report on a 15-vehicle collision caused by dense fog that killed 17 people. "At Chilla, Kalindi, DND, many fined Rs 20,000 for non-compliance to Delhi's BS-VI rule" (Dec 19, 2025): On-the-ground reporting from the borders where Noida police penalize non-compliant vehicles entering the capital. "Driving in Noida amid fog? New speed limits in effect till Feb 15" (Dec 13, 2025): Detailing the seasonal traffic restrictions aimed at preventing highway accidents. 2. Crime & Legal Developments "'Have you ever heard of a murder case being withdrawn?': Court in Akhlaq lynching case" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering a critical courtroom hearing where the court questioned the UP government's petition to withdraw charges against the accused. "After losing money in stock market, bank employee in Ghaziabad withdraws Rs 64 lakh from customers' accounts" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative piece on internal bank fraud and the risks of modern digital embezzlement. "Woman shot dead by partner in Noida: Three days on, accused still on the run" (Dec 2, 2025): Tracking a high-profile domestic violence and murder case in Central Noida. 3. Human Interest & Features "'Had tears in my eyes': Army men walk bride down the aisle 20 years after father died in terror attack" (Dec 2, 2025): A moving story about soldiers from a Punjab Grenadiers unit fulfilling a father's duty for his daughter. "How a Zepto delivery man heard a cry — and saved two kids dumped in Noida drain" (Dec 2025): A viral human-interest story highlighting individual heroism in the city. Signature Style Neetika is recognized for her meticulous follow-up on local tragedies. Whether it is a massive pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway or the ongoing construction of the Jewar (Noida) Airport, she focuses on systemic lapses and the safety of commuters. Her crime reporting often explores the psychological motives behind "crimes of passion" and the rising trend of financial cyber-fraud in the Ghaziabad-Noida belt. ... Read More

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