Who saves you when you’re drowning? Inside Delhi-NCR’s patchwork rescue system

The death of 27-year-old software professional Yuvraj Mehta, who drowned nearly 90 minutes after his car plunged into a waterlogged excavation pit in Noida’s Sector 150, has exposed serious gaps in how authorities respond to drowning emergencies.

Mehta, who worked in Gurgaon, was returning home on the night of January 16 when dense fog caused his car to veer into a deep pit near a construction site. He stood atop his sinking car and called for help for over an hour. Police, National and State Disaster Response Force (NDRF and SDRF) personnel reached the spot in time, but still could not rescue Mehta who sank in the water with his car.

The Indian Express looks at how authorities respond to drowning incidents across NCR cities of Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon and Ghaziabad. Here’s what it found.

Delhi: No fixed SOP, dependence on local divers

According to senior Delhi Police officers, there is no codified protocol specifically for drowning cases in the Capital. Typically, local police reach first, followed by fire services.

In the absence of trained divers, police often rely on local swimmers or divers known to the officers. “Usually, the beat officer knows local residents who can dive… They are called when additional manpower is needed,” the officer said.

These divers, commonly referred to as ‘gotha khoros’, usually dive into water bodies to retrieve coins thrown during prayers.

In case of major drowning incidents, the Delhi government depends on the Boat Club at Civil Lines, which has 15 trained divers, four motorboats and three paddle boats.

Harish Kumar, in-charge of the Boat Club, said, “In 2025, we saved 61 people. While there is talk about equipment, I believe the traditional method of diving into the water to save someone is the most effective.”

Noida and Ghaziabad: SHOs arrange for divers

In Noida and Ghaziabad, all emergency incidents, including that of drowning, are reported through the ‘112’ helpline.

A senior police officer said the standard operating procedure (SOP) for drowning is the same as for other emergencies. “After the call, a Police Response Vehicle (PRV) with four personnel reaches the spot. The vehicle carries a first-aid kit and a body cover. Once on site, information is relayed to the control room, which alerts officials from the local chowki and senior police officers,” the officer said.

“Primarily, it becomes the responsibility of the area SHO to arrange divers and coordinate rescue,” the officer added.

Ghaziabad DCP (Trans-Hindon) Dasarath Nimish Patil said in drowning cases, fire services are the first to be alerted, followed by SDRF and NDRF teams. “Once the local SHO is informed, disaster response forces are mobilised,” he added.

However, the absence of uniform protocol and inadequate deployment of trained divers on the ground was underscored during the death of a Ghaziabad Traffic Police constable last year.

On May 17, constable Ankit Tomar drowned in the Hindon Canal after jumping in to save a woman. Tomar, who reportedly did not know how to swim, was later rushed to a private hospital in an autorickshaw, where he was declared dead.

Gurgaon: Divers in place, agencies work in tandem

In Gurgaon, rescues involving drowning are handled through coordination among police, fire services, civil defence and SDRF.

Civil Defence Chief Warden Mohit Sharma said the district benefits from an integrated response system linked to the ‘112’ emergency helpline. “For rescues requiring divers, we have multiple options available,” he added.

Gurgaon Police has one deep diver, while the Fire department has seven to eight specialised divers. Additionally, an SDRF unit stationed at Bhondsi has at least six deep divers, and also caters to Faridabad, Palwal, Jhajjar, Nuh and Rewari.

Sharma said rescue calls are usually first received by the police, who then coordinate with other departments. “Station house officers maintain an inventory of equipment required for such rescues. In case of serious situations or when an incident occurs in remote areas, civil defence and SDRF teams are called in.”

He added that a quick response team of around 100 SDRF personnel is available for general rescue operations.

Gurgaon Fire Safety Officer Jai Narayan said all firefighters undergo swimming and rescue training. “Whether it’s a canal or a well, our personnel carry out rescue operations,” he added.

During extreme situations, authorities also rely on trained volunteers from the sports nursery at Damdama Lake near Sohna and retired Navy personnel, said officials.