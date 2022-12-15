Who is Vikas Lagarpuria, alleged mastermind of multi-crore heist in Gurgaon?

The alleged mastermind of the multi-crore heist in Gurgaon, Vikas Lagarpuria (32), is a wanted gangster who was detained at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport by central intelligence agencies after he arrived from Dubai.

According to the police, he has more than 30 criminal cases against him. Last year in August, Lagarpuria, in connivance with two doctors and a police officer, allegedly stole more than Rs 30 crore from the office/apartment of a company in Gurgaon’s Sector 84. He had travelled to Dubai on a fake passport and the police started arresting his associates. The Delhi Police also issued a lookout notice against him.

One of the most wanted gangsters in Delhi and Haryana, Lagarpuria hails from Jhajjar in Haryana. Police said he was a Delhi University student who studied History (Honours) at Ramlal Anand College.

“During his college days, he used to visit Akharas in Najafgarh where he came in contact with criminal Dheerpal…he fell in bad company and left his studies in the year 2009 when he was in second year. Initially, he started committing petty crimes but later…he went on further with more heinous crimes,” read police documents.

In 2012, Lagarpuriya’s friend Dheerpal got into a financial dispute with other gangs. Lagarpuria then allegedly threatened the rival gangsters and this led to fights between the groups where the men would fire at each other. He would also steal cars from Delhi to “execute” murders of rival gang members, the police said. Lagarpuria and his men were later caught by Rohtak police but were soon released. They then allegedly started an extortion racket in the area.

Police said the men committed a series of crimes like murder, attempt to murder, robbery, carjacking, extortion, etc and earned “notoriety” in the area. They were arrested again as cases against them were registered in Delhi and Haryana but were soon granted bail.

Police said he has almost 18-25 associates in different states, some of whom are gang members, and others who help in escaping and evading police.

“In 2015, he and his associates fired at Aggarwal Sweets shop in Dwarka to extort money from the owner. They also threatened rich businessmen. He had 16 cases registered against him at that time,” the police said. He was then arrested by the Special Staff of Delhi Police.

For the next three years, he was in Bhondsi jail and was released on parole in December 2018. Police said he later escaped parole and started committing crimes again. He has been booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act as well.

Last year, he came in contact with a doctor who allegedly told him about the large amount of cash hidden at a developer’s office in Gurgaon. He and his gang members, along with an old friend, a police officer, allegedly stole the money.