scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Must Read

Who is stopping you: Delhi HC after Centre says Health and Yoga Science should be in curriculum

The court was hearing the petition filed by BJP leader Ashwani Kumar Upadhyay arguing that the State has an obligation to provide health and yoga education to children.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: May 18, 2022 9:10:38 pm
The court had earlier observed that the PIL raises a question of policy decision and no individual can dictate to the government.

The Centre on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that it will respond to a petition seeking a direction to make ‘Health and Yoga Science’ a mandatory part of curriculum upto class VIII after the court questioned why the government should need a court order in a matter involving policy.

The court was hearing the petition filed by BJP leader Ashwani Kumar Upadhyay arguing that the State has an obligation to provide health and yoga education to children. Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma submitted that the petition has raised important questions “and indeed it needs to be incorporated”.

The division bench of acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta in the order said, “Even before we could issue notice, he [ASG] states that respondents would take instructions in the matter”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Read |Collegium nod for High Court CJs: 1 transfer, 5 elevations

“Then you do it. Who is stopping you? Why should you wait for us to pass an order which we are repeatedly reminded is a matter of policy … is not for us to address. You do it on your own. Why this hesitation. If you feel there is merit, do it on your own. This is a matter of policy,” observed the court after hearing Sharma.

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 18, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 18, 2022: What you need to read today
Explained: The content and scope of Article 142, invoked by Supreme Court...Premium
Explained: The content and scope of Article 142, invoked by Supreme Court...
From Indra’s flag and Krishna’s banner to saffron flag: From the di...Premium
From Indra’s flag and Krishna’s banner to saffron flag: From the di...
Sanjiv Bajaj: ‘Like GST Council, need a platform to sort Centre-state iss...Premium
Sanjiv Bajaj: ‘Like GST Council, need a platform to sort Centre-state iss...
More Premium Stories >>

The court had earlier observed that the PIL raises a question of policy decision and no individual can dictate to the government. “We don’t want to take even one step in a direction that we can’t pursue. Ultimately our hands are tied. You are seeking we evolve a policy and we thrust it on a government. We are not in a position,” said the court.

More from Delhi
Read |Legalising same-sex marriages petitions: Plea for live streaming proceedings a publicity ploy, says Centre to Delhi HC

Upadhyay in the petition has argued that right to health under Article 21 cannot be secured without making ‘Health and Yoga Science’ a mandatory part of curriculum upto Class VIII. “After enactment of the RTE Act, study of health & Yoga Science has become the right of 8-14 years old children. But it has remained on papers and is the most neglected subject. Marks are not awarded for Health & Yoga Science in annual exam and even the teachers of Kendriya Vidyalaya and Navodaya Schools say that Health & Yoga Science is not a compulsory subject,” he said.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 18: Latest News

Advertisement