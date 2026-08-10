‘Who is responsible for his death’ asks father of 18-year-old swept away in Delhi drain

Ankit Kumar was returning from work when he was swept away by rainwater while crossing a drain in Southeast Delhi on 7 August evening. (Express Image)

“Who is responsible for the death of my son” asked the father of an 18-year-old man who drowned in a rainwater-filled drain in Southeast Delhi’s Sarita Vihar area on Friday.

Ankit Kumar, 18, was swept away by a strong current while crossing a drain in the Madanpur Khadar area on Friday evening, prompting a search-and-rescue operation by the police, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), and the Delhi Fire Service. His body was recovered near the Agra Canal on Saturday evening, after nearly a day of search operations.

Kumar was the elder son of his parents. His father, Sunil Kumar, works in the pantry of a private company. The family lives in a rented house in Ali Village’s Bhim Colony and pay Rs 5,000 in monthly rent.