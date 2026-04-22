Who is Nawaf Salam? Diplomat, ICJ president, now leading Lebanon through crisis

Who is Nawaf Salam? The Lebanon Prime Minister’s profile covers his ICJ career, reform agenda, and key challenges including Hezbollah and regional tensions.

Written by: Express Intern
3 min readNew DelhiApr 22, 2026 06:28 PM IST
lebanon prime minister, nawaf salam, lebanon,Nawaf Salam, who previously served as president of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, was appointed as Lebanon's prime minister on February 8, 2025. (Photo: X/@nawafsalam)
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Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has underscored the urgency of international support as the country grapples with a fragile ceasefire with Israel and internal security challenges. Speaking at a meeting in Luxembourg, Salam highlighted the difficulties in disarming the Hezbollah militant group and called for stronger European Union backing for the war-affected nation. “Lebanon today needs its European partners more than ever,” Salam posted on X on Tuesday.

Who is Nawaf Salam?

Nawaf Salam, who previously served as president of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, was appointed as Lebanon’s prime minister on February 8, 2025.

He comes from a prominent Sunni family present in Beirut and has a double doctorate, in political science from Sciences Po in France and a doctorate in history from the Sorbonne. In addition, he earned a Master of Law degree from Harvard Law School.

Hilal Khashan, a political scientist who worked with Salam at American University of Beirut, told Al Jazeera that Salam is a man of integrity. He said Salam believes the Lebanese political system needs reform. According to him, accountability, transparency and responsibility are very important to Salam, as reported by Al Jazeera.

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What is his professional background?

Salam worked as a lawyer and lecturer at several universities before serving as a president. He also served as Lebanon’s permanent representative to the United Nations in New York City from 2007 to 2017. After that, in 2018, he became a member of the ICJ, the UN’s top court, where he served for three years.

After years of governmental gridlock in Lebanon, Salam took office with a promise to pull the country out of crisis, outlining a vision centered on fixing broken institutions and reviving the struggling economy.

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Challenges he faced

Since assuming office, Salam has navigated significant security hurdles. When a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon was reached this month, he expressed his support for the pause in hostilities, stressing the need to reduce tensions amid the broader instability gripping the region.

He has stated that discussion, not conflict—even with Hezbollah—is the way forward for Lebanon, while also pledging to uphold national sovereignty. He has appealed to the international community for support as Lebanon strives for wider regional negotiations.

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