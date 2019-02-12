Who is manning bike ambulances, asks Delhi HC

Bike-ambulance services equipped with GPS devices, launched recently in east Delhi on a pilot basis, came under the scanner of the Delhi High Court Monday, which sought to know from the Delhi government if they were being manned by qualified paramedics.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao issued a notice to the Delhi government and the Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) and directed them to file affidavits indicating the details of the scheme.

The plea by lawyer Satakashi Verma has contended that the decision to launch bike ambulances was taken without carrying out proper research.

The petitioner sought that “trained and energetic paramedics who have the requisite medical qualifications… be deployed to man the FRVs as against the proposal…”