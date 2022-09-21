Who is Leepakshi Ellawadi, contacted by Sukesh to style Jacqueline Fernandez?

The Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing on Wednesday summoned Bollywood celebrity stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi in connection with its probe into conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s Rs 200 crores money laundering case. Police have already questioned Bollywood actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi and former TV anchor Pinky Irani.

Irani is one of the accused in the Enforcement Directorate chargesheet and was named as Sukesh’s aide who allegedly helped him connect with Jacqueline, who has also been made an accused by the ED in its supplementary chargesheet. Police said Nora and Leepakshi are being questioned as witnesses in the case.

Leepakshi is a costume designer, stylist and luxury consultant who has worked with top Bollywood celebrities, including Jacqueline, for over a decade.

On Wednesday, she was questioned for nearly eight hours. A senior police officer said, “We have already questioned Jacqueline a few times and found that Sukesh had allegedly contacted Leepakshi to buy dresses and design costumes for her. He allegedly paid Rs 3 crores to buy branded clothes for Jacqueline and style her. Leepakshi reached the office around 11.30 am and left at 7.30 pm.”

According to police sources, the questioning revealed that Sukesh sought Leepakshi’s help in suggesting clothing brands for Jacqueline. Police also asked about specific brands that were allegedly gifted to the actress.

“He wanted to impress the actress and used Pinky to buy expensive bags, while taking suggestions from Leepakshi to style her. He contacted the latter last year,” added the officer.

Police sources said Leepakshi cooperated with the investigators and answered all their queries. She is learnt to have told police that she was not aware of Sukesh’s criminal activities and was only paid to help Jacqueline.

Advertisement

“Initially, we were planning to question both Jacqueline and Leepakshi together to confirm facts, but the stylist couldn’t come earlier. We have now recorded her statement,” said a source.

Sukesh is an infamous conman who allegedly led an extortion syndicate from inside jail and cheated former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh. Both ED and Delhi Police have claimed that he gifted expensive cars to Nora and Jacqueline. Jacqueline also allegedly received a Tiffany diamond ring, branded bags, Hermes bracelets, investigators said.