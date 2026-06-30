Who is Dr Vatsala Aggarwal? Ex-health services chief held in Delhi procurement fraud

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Dr Vatsala Aggarwal, the former Director General of Health Services (DGHS), was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Delhi government on Sunday in connection with the alleged procurement fraud that is said to have caused a loss of over Rs 700 crore to the government exchequer. Over the years, she has held several key posts.
A senior Health Department officer, Aggarwal became DGHS last August as she succeeded Dr Rati Makkar, who had retired.
As health services chief, she was responsible for the functioning of Delhi government hospitals, public health programmes and the Central Procurement Agency (CPA), the nodal agency responsible for procuring and supplying medicines, vaccines and medical equipment to Delhi government hospitals and healthcare facilities.
Before she assumed the post, she was the director of Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital. She also held the additional charge of Medical Superintendent of Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital.
The Delhi government had also handed over interim charge of the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) to her last August, nearly two months after the council was dissolved over alleged irregularities.
Earlier, Aggarwal was the Director of the Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) between 2023 and 2025, where she looked after the functioning of the cancer hospital.
However, in 2024, the Delhi government’s Department of Vigilance started an inquiry into alleged irregularities in changes to recruitment rules and appointments at DSCI. However, no criminal case was registered against her at that time.
Her tenure as the health services chief came under scrutiny in May this year after the Department of Vigilance conducted raids at the CPA officers over alleged irregularities in the purchase of medicines and medical equipment. Soon after the raids, she was transferred.
Later, the Delhi government sought permission under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act to investigate allegations against Aggarwal and Deputy Controller of Accounts Neeraj Chopra in connection with the procurement process. She was suspended as the investigation expanded.
Aggarwal challenged her transfer before the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), which stayed the order and asked the government to review its decision. She was later posted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital.
On Sunday, the ACB arrested Aggarwal, alleging that she was part of a conspiracy involving irregular purchase of medicines and medical equipment for Delhi government hospitals. According to the agency, the procurement process was manipulated to benefit certain firms, causing a major loss to the government.
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