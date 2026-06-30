Who is Dr Vatsala Aggarwal? Ex-health services chief held in Delhi procurement fraud

Dr Vatsala Aggarwal, the former Director General of Health Services (DGHS), was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Delhi government on Sunday in connection with the alleged procurement fraud that is said to have caused a loss of over Rs 700 crore to the government exchequer. Over the years, she has held several key posts.

A senior Health Department officer, Aggarwal became DGHS last August as she succeeded Dr Rati Makkar, who had retired.

As health services chief, she was responsible for the functioning of Delhi government hospitals, public health programmes and the Central Procurement Agency (CPA), the nodal agency responsible for procuring and supplying medicines, vaccines and medical equipment to Delhi government hospitals and healthcare facilities.