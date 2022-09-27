scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Who is Dr M Sriniwas, the new AIIMS Delhi chief?

Dr Sriniwas was the dean and a paediatric surgeon at the Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Medical College & Hospital in Hyderabad where he introduced several changes. He also helped in the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) accreditation for ESIC.

aiims directorDr M Srinivas, the new Director of AIIMS, Delhi. (Sourced)

Dr M Srinivas, the newly-appointed director of the All India Institute of Medical Science, (AIIMS) Delhi, has an experience of more than three decades in various positions in the academic, administrative, and research fields.

Before his stint at the ESIC Hospital, Dr Srinivas joined AIIMS Delhi in 1994 and became a professor of paediatric surgery in 2011.

Dr D K Gupta, a former professor and head of the paediatric surgery department, said Dr Srinivas has worked under him and is a ‘nice choice’. “He is a nice choice and it will be good in the interest of the institute. He is honest and hard-working and I am sure he will take the AIIMS staff and faculty towards progress,” said Dr Gupta.

“He did quite well in ESIC. I visited that hospital once and I saw that he brought significant changes and work cultures so credit goes to him for the same,” added Dr Gupta.

He added Dr Srinivas had been his student and also worked with him at AIIMS.

Dr Srinivas has also contributed to the development of new medical colleges under the ESI Corporation. “He has contributed to the initiation of more than 10 new medical colleges and starting postgraduate and super speciality courses in these institutes,” says his profile on the AIIMS website.

Officials at AIIMS said Dr Srinivas started the biometric attendance to inculcate work ethics in staff and also formed a transparent online doctors’ recruitment system which used to give scores and gold medals etc to them based on their research papers.

His profile on the AIIMS website also says he has authored around 200 research papers and has trained thousands of undergraduate and postgraduate medical students.

Dr Srinivas has been awarded various fellowships, including one from the National Children’s Research Centre, Dublin, Ireland, by many organisations as well.

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 09:12:01 am
