WHO guidelines missed on 99% days for particulate pollution in Delhi: Study

In contrast, pollutants primarily associated with vehicular emissions showed improvement. Average nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) concentrations declined by 9.4%, from 48 µg/m³ in 2025 to 44 µg/m³ in 2026. Ground-level ozone levels also fell by 20%, averaging 35 µg/m³.

With the monsoon expected to improve air quality conditions in the Capital in the upcoming weeks, a new analysis by think tank EnviroCatalysts shows that Delhi’s pollution levels presented a contrasting trend during the first half of 2026.

The study released on Tuesday analysed air quality data from January 1 to June 20 with the corresponding period in 2025. It found out that while nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) and ground-level ozone concentrations decreased this year, fine particulate matter (PM2.5) — particles capable of penetrating deep into lung tissue — remained persistently elevated, accompanied by increasingly intense winter pollution episodes

During peak regional pollution events in mid-January, Anand Vihar recorded a peak hourly PM2.5 concentration of 876 µg/m³, followed by RK Puram (792 µg/m³), Ashok Vihar (768 µg/m³) and Mundka (738 µg/m³). “..neighbourhoods bordered by high-density transit corridors and commercial construction became severe ‘red zones’,” the study noted. Red zones refer to pollution hotspots.