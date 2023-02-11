scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
‘Who gave such powers to the L-G?’ Sisodia hits out after AAP nominees removed from discoms

The L-G is openly giving orders illegally and in an unconstitutional way to show that the Constitution and the Apex court’s order do not apply to him, Sisodia said.

Manish SisodiaDelhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File)
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Saturday dubbed the removal of government-appointed members from discom boards by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena as “unconstitutional and illegal”.

Earlier in the day, following the directions of Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, Delhi’s Power Department removed “AAP Spokesperson” Jasmine Shah; Naveen Gupta, son of AAP Rajya Sabha MP ND Gupta; and other private individuals, who had allegedly been “illegally appointed” as government nominees on the board of private discoms. They have been replaced with senior government officials.

Sisodia, who also holds the power portfolio, said: “The L-G has now started a new trend of overturning decisions of the government taken years ago. He has already accepted it but now he is openly giving orders and directions illegally and in an unconstitutional way to show that the Constitution and the Apex court’s order do not apply to him. If this is the situation, then he might start overturning the government’s decisions taken even 20 years ago. Who gave such powers to L-G?”

Speaking at a press conference, he added: “It is written in the laws that if the L-G has a different opinion on any matter decided by the minister concerned, then the L-G must call the minister and discuss the matter and ask him to discuss the same within the Cabinet. Then if the Cabinet is also not ready to change its decision, the L-G can write to the Centre that there is a ‘difference of opinion’ between the government and the L-G. Before following this procedure, he does not have the power to mention a ‘difference of opinion’ in any case. He is implementing his orders illegally by threatening officials and not following the Constitution and Supreme Court judgments.”

Sisodia also said, “The L-G is a resident of this country and has been appointed as per the laws and he will have to follow the Constitution as well as the judgments of the Supreme Court. He cannot change the decisions or the orders of the government whenever he wants.”

Further, on the allegations of “Rs 8,000 crore loss to the government exchequer”, Sisodia said: “How can a scam happen here? The Centre and the L-G come up with a new allegation every day either against me or any other minister. They send out the CBI and ED after everyone in the government without any valid case. If they have any doubts in this case, then they must get an investigation done. But they do not have the power to overturn the decision of the government after four years.”

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 19:47 IST
