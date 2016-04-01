Who are they to tell me whether or not I love my country?: Amanatullah Khan

Amanatullah Khan Amanatullah Khan

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, who raised the issue of three madrasa students being attacked in Begumpur, in the assembly Thursday, tells that nationalism is being confused with religion.

In the assembly, you raised the issue of three Muslim students being beaten up in Begumpur area for allegedly refusing to say ‘Jai Mata ki’ in Delhi Assembly? Have you heard of similar incidents taking place in Delhi earlier?

This is the third such incident in the recent past. Before this, some people got together and forced a hotel to shut down. What is the difference if I say ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ or ‘Hindustan Zindabad’? The emotion is the same, right? The difference is only in the language. Why should love for the country be questioned on religious lines? They cannot hold different parameters for judging love of the country, based on where one worships.

Are you saying nationalism is being confused with religion?

Yes… love for the country cannot be forced on anyone. It is a private matter and it manifests differently in different people. But the RSS wants to create an atmosphere of fear. Our ancestors have fought for the independence of India. Who are they to tell me whether or not I love my country?

Regarding the madrasa students who were beaten up, are you going to pursue the matter further, within or outside the party?

I don’t think we can offer any compensation, party-wise. But I will be sending a letter to the Lt Governor against this incident. It is not something that should be taken lightly.

The accused have already been released on bail because the sections applied in the case were of a lenient nature. They should have been booked for disrupting communal harmony. These boys were attacked only because they were playing in the park while wearing skullcaps. The accused should have been booked according to the gravity of the attack.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App