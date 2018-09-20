Where’s the money from ads on cabs? Delhi North body tries to find out

Delhi has over 1.5 lakh commercial vehicles and over 1 lakh autorickshaws. Delhi has over 1.5 lakh commercial vehicles and over 1 lakh autorickshaws.

The North Corporation standing committee has ordered officials to make a fresh policy for advertisements placed on commercial vehicles after it was learnt that several vehicles are either not paying the civic body or officials are “embezzling” money. MCDs currently charge around Rs 1,000 per commercial vehicle for placing advertisements.

Standing committee leader Veena Virmani ordered the inquiry after she was informed during a meeting that some officials are charging money for ads on commercial vehicles, autorickshaws and app-based cab aggregators, but the money was not reaching the corporation’s coffers.

Leader of the standing committee in the North civic body Poonam Parashar said, “Several commercial vehicles are running in the city with advertisements pasted on them, but officials have no idea how many of these cars and autos have paid for the same. When we asked some of the drivers, they said they had made payment to officials. Where is the money going?”

“We later found out that corporation officials have issued such advertisements to around 20-25 people, but the number would be much higher. They say they have the power to challan vehicles that do not pay for ads, but have no clue about how many have been challaned,” she added.

A North Corporation official said that during the meeting, the department gave permission to 500 vehicles. But he did not specify the time period during which permission was issued.

The official said that the department is working on a policy which will be tabled in the next standing committee meeting.

Leader of the Congress in the civic body Mukesh Goel said, “We keep saying that the corporation is in losses worth crores, but this revenue could have helped relieve some of the stress. Officials, however, are clueless.”

