When colleges became a refuge for students fleeing Satya Niketan

The college, and several others in Delhi University’s (DU) South Campus, had opened their doors to students who no longer felt safe in their PGs after the building collapsed. Five of the seven dead in the collapse were DU students.

When the building next to his PG collapsed in Satya Niketan on Sunday, Janardhan did not know where he would sleep that night. Like several other students who fled the neighbourhood in panic, he went to his college, Sri Venkateswara College.

Two classrooms were cleared to make way for mattresses on the floor. Coolers and fans were brought in. Tea, patties and dal, chawal and sabzi were arranged. Seventy-two students – 46 boys and 26 girls – spent the night in the college.

They had an unusual neighbour – on a cot, Principal Prof Vajala Ravi slept through the night alongside them.

The college, and several others in Delhi University’s (DU) South Campus, had opened their doors to students who no longer felt safe in their PGs after the building collapsed. Five of the seven dead in the collapse were DU students.