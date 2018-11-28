When AAP claim proved wrong, they said inquiry farcical: CEC on ‘voter deletion’

Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat Tuesday said that the deleted voters’ survey carried out in Tughlakabad on the AAP’s request has established that no deletion was wrongful, even as the Delhi Assembly passed a resolution demanding that the survey be scaled up to cover the entire city.

Speaking at The Indian Express Idea Exchange programme, Rawat said the commission will soon put up the complete list of voters that have been deleted after February 2015 — a demand also made in the Assembly resolution passed Tuesday.

The EC had got the survey carried out between November 16 and 18 in Lal Kuan and Harkesh Nagar areas of Tughlakabad constituency, after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Rawat on November 2 over the alleged wrongful deletions, which the AAP claims has been done to favour the BJP.

“The CM had requested the commission that all those deletions be put in the public domain, on the website, and meanwhile a verification process in Lal Kuan and Harkesh Nagar be done so as to satisfy the stakeholders that nothing wrong had happened. The Commission took both the issues seriously and immediately ordered that all deleted data should be collected since 2015 and put on the website. That process is on and within a few days you will have all the data,” Rawat said.

“Meanwhile, 11 teams were constituted, with videography and members of all political parties present. When they (AAP) found that every claim was proving wrong, they said the inquiry is farcical… that some wrong list has been brought. We have no answer to that… the exercise stopped there. When you are not accepting and all the other parties are accepting, what is it? The complaint was yours,” he added.

Following the survey, AAP’s south Delhi Lok Sabha in-charge Raghav Chadha had written to the commission, alleging that the list of deleted voters used during the survey was inaccurate, rendering the entire exercise “futile”.

Meanwhile, the resolution called upon the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer to immediately conduct a city-wide door-to-door survey to restore the names of those found “wrongfully deleted”, without the person having to go for fresh formalities.

“This exercise should be completed in such a time that genuine voters are restored in the voter lists before the Lok Sabha election. The Delhi government should conduct inquiries into all deleted voters who are subsequently found genuine, fix the responsibility of the erring officials and submit a report before this House within a period of three months,” it added.