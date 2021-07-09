scorecardresearch
Friday, July 09, 2021
WhatsApp says privacy policy on hold till enactment of data privacy law

"The commitment is that I will not do anything till parliamentary law comes," Senior Advocate Harish Salve, representing WhatsApp, told the Delhi High Court.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: July 9, 2021 12:13:50 pm

WhatsApp on Friday informed the Delhi High Court that it had put its privacy policy on hold until enactment of the data privacy law.

“The commitment is that I will not do anything till parliamentary law comes,” Senior Advocate Harish Salve, representing WhatsApp, told the court.

