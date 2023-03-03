WhatsApp message over ‘dog fight’ in Gurgaon takes ugly turn

Three men were arrested for allegedly shooting at a man after he passed comments over a dog fight incident.

According to police, the incident took place on February 26 near Pataudi’s Baspadamka village when the victim, Rajkamal, had gone to the village for a dog fight with his two friends. Police said the accused, Hitesh alias David (23), Anand Kumar (26), and Bhupender alias Bhim (30), allegedly assaulted the victim and one of them shot at him on his hand and stomach.

Must read | Property dealer held for stealing flower pots for G20 event in Gurgaon

Police said a case was registered under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) and under the Arms Act at Pataudi police station. The accused were arrested by the Gurgaon Police Crime Branch from Gurgaon and Palwal.

Police said Anand teaches tennis at an academy in Noida, Hitesh is a former javelin thrower and claims to have played the sport in national games two-three years ago while Bhupender works at a toll plaza.

“Probe has found that the victim had made a WhatsApp group and members of the group were involved in conducting illegal dog fights. In a fight last month, Anand’s dog died which led to an altercation between the group members. The victim made some comments about the incident in the group and the argument escalated, after which the accused were removed from the group. Anand held enmity with the victim over this and along with other two accused, he attacked the victim on February 26. A few days ago, Anand had an argument with the victim over the phone and threatened to kill him. During the incident, Bhupender had also suffered a gunshot wound since it was dark,” said a police officer.

Police said a country-made gun, two live cartridges and a car used during the crime have been recovered from possession of the accused.