Whatsapp Covid helpline launched by Delhi Government to disseminate credible information

The Delhi government has launched a new Covid 19 “Whatsapp Helpline number” to help people have access to credible information about the viral disease, locate nearest vaccination centres, book slots for receiving the jabs, find hospital beds and oxygen refining centres.

The chatbot, built on an integrated solution of WhatsApp Business API, is integrated with the Cowin Portal and the Delhi government’s “Covid War Room”.

According to the officials, it will be a single-window source of accurate, authentic and up-to-date information about Covid-related resources in Delhi. To avail it, all that a user has to do is send “Hi”’ to +911122307145 on WhatsApp,

“We have built the tech solution of a WhatsApp chatbot to fortify our preparedness in view of an anticipated third wave (of Covid). Tele-consultation and information about oxygen cylinder refilling stations will also be available through the WhatsApp chatbot. We have added some new features to aid citizens conveniently access credible information and resources related to Covid-19 besides helping them locate their nearest vaccine centre,” said Health Minister Satyendar Jain.