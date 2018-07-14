What was state doing, asks Delhi High Court in riots case

Delhi High Court Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court Friday sought to know what the state machinery was doing during the 1984 riots, as one of the incidents of killing of Sikhs took place close to the Delhi Cantonment area. “If these cases would have been dealt (with) properly, it (HC) would not have been hearing the issue now,” a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Anu Malhotra remarked.

“What was the state machinery doing? The incidents happened right next to the Delhi Cantonment,” it added. The court’s oral observations came while hearing the CBI’s appeal against Congress leader Sajjan Kumar’s acquittal in the case of the murder of five people in Raj Nagar area of Delhi Cantonment on November 1, 1984.

While Kumar was acquitted in the case by the trial court, former Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar, retired naval officer Captain Bhagmal, Girdhari Lal and two others, former MLA Mahender Yadav and Kishan Khokhar were held guilty. Balwan Khokhar, Bhagmal and Lal were awarded life terms in 2013.

