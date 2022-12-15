‘What was her fault, what was mine’: Acid attack reopens wounds

The news of a 17-year-old schoolgirl being attacked with acid has reopened old wounds for acid attack survivors. Speaking to The Indian Express, two of them, Nasreen Jahan and Laxmi Agarwal, said recklessness by authorities towards sale of acid was behind the latest incident.

Jahan, a single mother, was attacked with acid by her ex-husband in 2007. On Wednesday, she said she felt disappointed by the government’s inaction.

“Six months after our divorce, my husband attacked me with acid. I can tell you that acid ruins not just your skin but your life. Everyone judges you and looks at you a certain way. When I hear about other victims, I feel sad. This girl is just 17; what was her fault? What was my fault? I didn’t wish to live with my husband but he refused to accept our divorce. My children were very young at that time and I was critical. I have undergone eight operations. There are still many procedures left but I don’t have the money. I was to be provided with Rs 8 lakh as compensation; I only got Rs 5 lakh, that too after begging officials,” said Jahan, who was attacked in Delhi’s Indraprastha Park.

Though he was sent to prison, the accused was soon released because Jahan couldn’t follow up on the case owing to her health as she was hospitalised and needed a guardian for her kids.

“Many people like him get bail. It’s sad, but what can be done? We have fought for justice for years, but nothing has changed. I see that acid is still sold like it’s water. There are no regulations. The compensation given to survivors is also not done properly. I am still living with impaired skin, face and neck. A woman can never be safe. I hope the girl recovers soon and moves on in life” she said.

Laxmi, who founded the NGO, Chaanv Foundation, campaigns for acid attack survivors. Her team visited the girl’s family at the Safdarjung Hospital.

“I want to meet the girl and ensure her treatment is being done well. In such cases, the person can lose eyesight if not properly treated. The acid can destroy the skin and vision. It’s still sold everywhere. Many PILs are filed before the court and the government releases statements, but there’s no solution and no implementation. We have held several campaigns and even raided shops to seize acid but nothing has changed. It’s sad that such cases are happening with minors. She must have faced harassment. I will extend all the support I can to help her get better” said Laxmi, who was attacked with acid when she was 15.