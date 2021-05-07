What steps being taken to ensure availability of blood plasma: HC asks Delhi govt

DELHI HIGH Court has directed the Delhi government to apprise it about the steps being taken to ensure availability of blood plasma for treatment of serious Covid-19 patients, to the doctors at hospitals without any delay.

Advocate Tarun Chadhiok, who has recently recovered from Covid-19, on Thursday submitted before the court that every Covid patient who is discharged from the hospitals must be mandatorily directed to donate plasma in order to meet the shortfall. He argued that patients utilize the resources of the state and it’s the duty of all people to come together to fight the pandemic on war footing.

The division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli asked the authorities to examine the aspect and place their stand before the court.

The court was also told that government should be called upon to set up more centres to create plasma banks as at present the only such government institution is at the Indian Liver and Biliary Institute at Vasant Kunj.

&

“The procedure for obtaining blood plasma is also very tedious. Several forms are required to be filed and physically produced at ILBS before the plasma is released. This process could be made online, so that the Hospital/treating doctors could upload the information/certificates and be received by ILBS. It would ensure swiftness, as well as authenticity,” the court was told.

The bench has directed the state to examine all the aspects.