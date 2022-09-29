What New Delhi Railway Station will look like after revamp

The Union Cabinet approved the proposal to revamp the New Delhi Railway Station along with the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal in Mumbai and the Ahmedabad Railway Station.

The construction of the New Delhi Railway Station is expected to take three-and-a-half years, officials said.

The proposed layout inside the New Delhi Railway Station. (GoI) The proposed layout inside the New Delhi Railway Station. (GoI)

The new station will have two domes of six floors each, which will have separate arrival and departure areas, like at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in the city. The domes will be 80 metres and 60 metres tall.

The revamp will also include decongestion of roads leading to the station, which presently are encroached upon and witness heavy traffic jams.

Features of the revamped station in Delhi:

Roads to be widened: Basalt Road, Chelmsford Road, Bhavbhuti Marg, Minto Road and Panchkuian Road.

Elevated roads leading to the station: The ramps leading to the station will be built on Basant Road, Minto Road and Chelmsford Road.

A roof plaza will be made 10 metres above the track and will be spread over an area of 15 acres.

Advertisement

The aerial view of the NDRS after the proposed revamping. (GoI) The aerial view of the NDRS after the proposed revamping. (GoI)

There will be two pick -up and drop-off zones each on four ends of the station.

The station will have amenities such as two nine metre wide skywalks to connect Multi-Modal Transport Hub to the station building, which will connect the metro, bus, taxi and auto services.

The revamped station will have 86 lifts and 67 escalators.

A multi-level car parking will also be built.

A dedicated space for kiosks will be set aside.