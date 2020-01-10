What merit does your son have to be BCCI secy: Kanhaiya to Shah

Kanhaiya Kumar at the march. (Express Photo: Abhinav Saha) Kanhaiya Kumar at the march. (Express Photo: Abhinav Saha)

CPI leader and former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar Thursday took a dig at Home Minister Amit Shah, asking what merit his son Jay Shah had to become the BCCI secretary. Speaking at the Citizens’ March, Kumar attacked Shah and others who question the “merit” of students who come to study at JNU.

“We will tell you what merit is. Merit is when children of the poorest of the poor and from backward areas come to this university to study. Students from Kalahandi come here to study, where even electricity has not reached till now. People from such areas… learn English, pass the entrance and take admission,” he said.

“You talk of merit. Kya merit hai aapke lalla ka? (What’s the merit of your son?) What is Jay Shah’s merit? Except the fact that his face is a carbon copy of Amit Shah’s, what is that man’s merit? How has he been made the BCCI secretary?” Kumar asked, addressing a large crowd.

He said the government’s “problem with JNU is that doesn’t just teach you to give answers but also ask questions”.

Kumar also came out in support of Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who visited JNU and met JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh. “She did not say anything. She didn’t take Modi’s name. She didn’t take Mota Bhai’s name. There was no discussion on his son Jay Shah. She didn’t even ask why he became the BCCI secretary. She didn’t say anything, just met the injured students and left,” he said.

“… She didn’t raise any slogan, so why are people boycotting her film? This means supporters of this government accept that they were the ones who indulged in campus violence,” said Kumar.

He also hit out at JNU V-C M Jagadesh Kumar and said it was strange that he has not gone to meet the injured students, and that he expected people with broken limbs to meet him.

He said the attack had to be seen in a broader light: “If JNU stays, where PhD happens in Rs 150, in Vasant Kunj, in South Delhi… Then are we mad that we would go to study in Jio University? Why is this happening? Because till BSNL doesn’t become Bhai Sahab Nahi Lagega, how will Jio work?” he said.

Kumar said a controversy around JNU was being raked up deliberately before the Delhi Assembly polls: “People care about issues like clean air and water, affordable education and healthcare, but these people don’t have issues. So they are fighting polls in the name of JNU.” “You can call JNU anti-national, but it will not give your children employment, it won’t give you safety,” he said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App