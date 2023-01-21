What is the point of shut subways?

Big blue boards point pedestrians across Central and South Delhi to subways at night, but people are forced to cross busy roads instead as these shut at 10 pm. When The Indian Express visited six subways in the early hours of January 20, five were shut and pedestrians were seen crossing the roads hurriedly, navigating their way through traffic.

Just days earlier, on Tuesday, a 30-year-old IIT PhD student died and his friend was injured after being hit by a four-wheeler while crossing the road outside the campus. The Public Works Department subway, located 15 metres from the campus’ main gate, remains shut after 10 pm. Many students said they pointed to the risk this poses, but in vain.

At Kasturba Gandhi Marg, though well-lit, the subway shuts after 10 pm. Traffic from Barakhamba Road and other areas towards Connaught Place leaves commuters with no option but to cross the road. The traffic signal is over 150 metres away from the subway and DTC buses and cars throng the area.

Anil Singh, who works at a restaurant in CP, said, “We are used to doing this now. It’s risky but the subways are always shut and there’s no signal here. The buses don’t stop ever. One has to run to cross the road.”

In less than 20 minutes, 20-30 people were spotted running to cross the road at KG Marg.

Hardly a few kilometres away is Baba Kharak Singh Marg or CP subway, located near Indira Chowk, which can be accessed from all four sides of the junction — but is shut. The nearest zebra crossing is also 200 metres from the subway. Most commuters are staffers and people coming out of bars and restaurants at night.

Another shut subway was at ITO, where not just cars but heavy vehicles were seen zooming past. There’s no lighting or proper signage at the locked subway, which is 150-200 metres away from the zebra crossing and signal. The subway connects the ITO main Road to the underground market and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. A few pedestrians, coming from India Gate, were spotted trying to cross the road but struggled as the traffic signal is also shut at night.

The only open subway at night was the one at INA market, which connects the Market Road to Vikas Sadan and Laxmi Bai Nagar. Though there was no pedestrian around the market, the subway was open and well-lit at 1 am. During the day, it doubles as entry for the Metro station. The traffic was moderate as compared to other areas.

One of the riskiest crossings is at Safdarjung. While PWD officials claimed they have opened Safdarjung and AIIMS subways at night, The Indian Express found both shut. Carts and cycles were parked near the subway and a few homeless people were sleeping on the stairs.

Many hospital staffers, families of patients and workers were seen crossing the bustling road. The closest zebra crossing is at the end of the flyover near AIIMS.

“We don’t understand why they can’t open the subway. We have to go to eateries or shops at night, but it is very risky to cross the roads. I think they opened the subway for some time, but an old guard locks it at night,” said a woman outside Safdarjung hospital. The traffic signal is also near the flyover.

Hardly 500-800 metres away is another shut subway — AIIMS. Though traffic is normal, the zebra crossing and traffic signal are at a distance, with a foot overbridge almost 250 metres away. The dim lighting on the street makes it difficult to spot the vehicles.

In Southeast Delhi, the Lajpat Nagar subway was found shut after 10 pm and nobody was seen crossing the road because the divider was too high. There’s a foot overbridge 200 metres away but isn’t well-lit. Most pedestrians walk towards the Metro station to cross the road.

A senior PWD official said, “We have had discussions about opening the subways but it can’t be done. There’s a security problem. Most people are scared to take subways during the day. Why will they do it at night? Also, we have seen that there are anti-social elements. We received complaints that AIIMS and Safdarjung subways should be open, so we have kept them open. In other places, footfall is less. We know accidents are rife, but we can’t open subways at night. We will resolve the issue some other way.”

Another PWD official said, “There are 65 subways in Delhi. If we deploy civil defence volunteers or other staffers, we will need 2 for each because of robbers and snatchers. We don’t think there’s a need to open subways at night.”