What is GRAP and what it suggests for each pollution category

As severe pollution persisted in Delhi on Saturday, measures such as shutting schools and construction activity were put into place. All these actions are part of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which was built in 2017 to have a set of actions ready to be implemented as the air quality dips.

We take a look at GRAP and what it entails.

The plan was formulated after several meetings that the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA), which has since been dissolved, held with state government representatives and experts. The result was a plan that institutionalised measures to be taken when air quality deteriorates.

GRAP has a graded action plan, for example, there are some measures, such as enforcing ban on garbage burning and increasing mechanised sweeping, which come into effect when the air quality is between moderate and poor. If air turns very poor, actions such as ban on diesel generator sets and increasing parking rates comes into effect, alongside the restrictions and actions in the moderate to poor category.

If air quality reaches the severe+ stage, GRAP talks about shutting down schools and implementing the odd-even road-space rationing scheme. A decision on implementing odd-even as not been made so far.

GRAP is essentially a step-by-step guide for what to do when air in Delhi-NCR gets heavily polluted.

What GRAP suggests:

Severe+ or Emergency

(PM 2.5 over 300 µg/cubic metre or PM10 over 500 µg/cu. m. for 48+ hours)

* Stop entry of trucks into Delhi (except essential commodities)

* Stop construction work

* Introduce odd/even scheme for private vehicles and minimise exemptions

* Task Force to decide any additional steps including shutting of schools

Severe

(PM 2.5 over 250 µg/cu. m. or PM10 over 430 µg/cu. m.)

* Close brick kilns, hot mix plants, stone crushers

* Maximise power generation from natural gas to reduce generation from coal

* Encourage public transport, with differential rates

* More frequent mechanised cleaning of road and sprinkling of water

Very Poor

(PM2.5 121-250 µg/cu. m. or PM10 351-430 µg/cu. m.)

* Stop use of diesel generator sets

* Enhance parking fee by 3-4 times

* Increase bus and Metro services

* Apartment owners to discourage burning fires in winter by providing electric heaters during winter

* Advisories to people with respiratory and cardiac conditions to restrict outdoor movement

Moderate to poor

(PM2.5 61-120 µg/cu. m. or PM10 101-350 µg/cu. m.)

* Heavy fines for garbage burning

* Close/enforce pollution control regulations in brick kilns and industries

* Mechanised sweeping on roads with heavy traffic and water sprinkling

* Strictly enforce ban on firecrackers