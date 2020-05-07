What Indians arriving in Delhi from abroad need to do before they can leave the airport

The Delhi government has laid out guidelines passengers will have to follow once they land at the airport. (Express photo/file) The Delhi government has laid out guidelines passengers will have to follow once they land at the airport. (Express photo/file)

With Indians stranded in different countries amid the coronavirus pandemic set to return from Thursday, the Delhi government has laid out guidelines passengers will have to follow once they land at the airport.

Here are the steps returning Indians will have to follow before they can leave the airport for their homes or quarantine centres:

From dedicated aerobridges, the passengers will arrive, escorted by airline staff, to health counters for initial thermal screening. Symptomatic passengers will be isolated and moved to designated hospitals. Those asymptomatic will be allowed to move to the designated immigration counters, with passports and a copy of their self-reporting form (SRF).

After clearance of immigration, passengers’ passports will be retained by immigration officials. Passengers in batches of 30 will be handed over to the escort team (5-member team, headed by CISF and comprising representative from DIAL, airlines and the Delhi Police). The passports of the passengers will be handed over to the team lead (CISF officer).

At the convener belts and Customs counters, if a passenger is held up, one escort team member will stay with her while the rest of party will proceed to the control room.

Here, the escort team will report to the control room in-charge, who will assign a counter to the batch.

The team along with the passengers shall then move to the designated triage area, manned by Delhi government officials. There will be five screening counters manned by medical officers and para-medical staff deputed by the Delhi government.

At the assigned counter, the passports of the entire batch will be handed over by the Team Lead to the Medical Officer in charge of the counter. Passengers will be screened, and those without any risk factors will be sent for home quarantine after providing them their passports, the Home Quarantine Advisory and collecting a declaration from them that they will remain strictly under home quarantine or face penal action.

These passengers will be linked to the IDSP surveillance system. The Delhi government will depute the Delhi State IDSP team for this purpose.

The high-risk passengers, identified for quarantine, will be asked to fill up a declaration opting for paid/govt quarantine facility (based on availability). The escort team will then escort these passengers to the transport provided by the state government. Their passports will be returned after the two-week period.

