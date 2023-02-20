What happens to Delhi’s overaged vehicles? Transport dept doesn’t have a clear idea

Close to 54 lakh diesel and petrol vehicles were de-registered in the city last year, following directions of the National Green Tribunal and Supreme Court for those over the age of 10 and 15 years. The transport department, however, does not know what happened to these vehicles after the orders were passed.

According to officials, the department did not compile data on how many owners applied to get their vehicles scrapped and how many applied for no-objection certificates (NOCs) to ply/sell their vehicles in other states. The department doesn’t have details on how many overage government vehicles have been scrapped either.

Meanwhile, due to a change in the scrapping policy, vehicle owners in the city are also in fix on who to approach and where to get their overage vehicles scrapped. This is because the transport department has discontinued the scrapping policy implemented by the Delhi government in 2018 following a notification issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on January 3.

Following this notification, authorised vehicle scrappers who had their scrap yards in NCR have to apply for a licence again under the Ministry’s rules of 2021.

Said a senior transport official, “People can get their vehicles scrapped from unauthorised dealers outside of Delhi but they will not get any benefit and relaxation from the government. With authorised scrappers, owners got a government set price for scrap material. People who got their vehicles scrapped had the option of rebate on road tax while purchasing new vehicles. But the transport department received the notification a few days ago and is confused about the next course of action.”

Following the new notifications and confusion, the department has now appointed a nodal officer and sought data of vehicles that have crossed their age and have been scrapped till December 2022.

According to officials, of the total de-registered vehicles, 80,000 were owned by central and state government departments and autonomous bodies.

A circular issued by Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra says that all condemned vehicles belonging to the government (including vehicles which have been prematurely condemned) are required to be scrapped through registered agents.

“In case of NCT of Delhi, there is already a ban by NGT and Supreme Court of India on plying of 10-year-old diesel vehicles and 15-year-old petrol/CNG vehicles. Accordingly, the transport department has already de-registered 53,78,514 diesel/petrol vehicles which had completed their life i.e. 10/15 years. However, presently the transport department is not having information regarding the fate of these vehicles — whether they had been scrapped or have taken NOC from the department,” said the circular.

According to officials, the transport department has now asked all the departments to furnish details by January 28.

The transport department has also directed all departments that all new purchases against scrapping should only be of electric vehicles.