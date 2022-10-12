What explains B.Com’s popularity in Delhi University?

With the final registrations for Delhi University’s undergraduate admissions complete, its B.Com course appears to have the highest number of takers: 13 out 20 programmes which the highest number of candidates have included in their preference list are the B.Com course in various colleges.

B.Com courses in various colleges also feature in 22 of the 50 combinations selected by the highest number of candidates. The popularity of B.Com appears to be followed by that of B.Com (Hons) – 13 of top 50 combinations — and B.A. (Hons) English (11 of top 50).

The single combination which the highest number of candidates have marked as a choice in their course-college preference list is B.Com at Ramjas. It has been included in their lists by 56,560 candidates and the intake for the programme is 93 seats. This is followed closely by B.Com at Kirori Mal College — it has 106 seats and has been listed by 56,305 candidates — and B.Com at Sri Venkateswara College, which has 115 seats and has been listed by 54,404 candidates.

Also, in the 10 programmes listed by most candidates are B.Com at Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Dyal Singh College, and Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce. Apart from B.Com courses, the top 10 includes B.A. (Hons) English at Hindu College and Hansraj College.

Last year in the 2021 admissions cycle, the highest number of admissions had been to B.Com (Hons). A total of 8,755 students had been admitted to the programme across colleges. It was followed by B.Com with a total of 7,622 admissions.

B.Com (Hons) is offered in a far higher number of colleges, 55, while B.Com is offered in 44 colleges. B.Com is also not offered at some of the top draw colleges such as SRCC, Hindu College and Hansraj College.

The attraction of the B.Com (Hons) programme is straightforward. The prospect of high-paying campus placements — especially in top colleges such as SRCC, Hindu College and Lady Shri Ram College — is a major draw for students to the programme. In 2021, the average pay package in SRCC’s campus placement drive was Rs. 8.3 lakh per annum with a highest package of Rs 25 lakh.

According to Alok Kumar, assistant professor at SRCC, the programme is also an attractive draw for those who want to take CA exams and do management degrees later.

According to Surender Singh Dahiya, assistant professor in the commerce department of Ramjas College, the scope is similar for students of B.Com but likely has a greater number of candidates opting for it as the admission criteria are seen to be more flexible and easy by candidates. Till last year, candidates must have studied Mathematics or Business Mathematics or an equivalent paper to be eligible for B.Com (Hons) admissions, while such a requirement was not in place for B.Com. However, this year candidates need to compulsorily have either Mathematics or Accountancy as part of their CUET subject combination, meaning that math is not compulsory.

“The candidates don’t seem to know that math is not compulsory this year. In the last few years, B.Com has been more attractive because it has not required math… With the B.Com course, students look to prepare for CA exams and banking sector competitive exams. They also look at M.Com and MBA after it,” he said.